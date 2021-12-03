名人教英文：Bite one's tongue 強忍著一言不發

布林：這次會議很有成果。宴會籌備工作進展順利。

Joly: Yes it was a good meeting. We got through a lot of business.

喬利：不錯，會議沒有白開。我們議定了不少事情。

Bryn: I thought what Jim Laver said he had done since the last meeting was very impressive. He's clearly done more than he was expected to.

布林：吉姆‧拉沃述說上次會議之後他所辦的事，聽來比大家預期的還多，真是難得。

Joly: Mm, I had to bite my tongue when he'd finished speaking.

喬利：嗯，我聽他說罷，強忍著一言不發。

Bryn: Why was that?

布林：為什麼？

Joly: Well, a lot of the things he said he had done were actually done by Vera Gray, his number two.

喬利：吉姆自稱做了的事，很多其實是他副手維拉‧格雷做的。

Bryn: Oh, you should have spoken up for Vera. She's very capable.

布林：那你應該為維拉執言。她很能幹。

Joly: Well I didn't want to make a fuss. I didn't want to risk causing unpleasantness.

喬利：我不想生事，怕引起難堪場面。◆

To bite one's tongue 直譯是「咬住舌頭」。自己把舌頭咬住，強忍著一言不發，是怕說話引起不愉快事情。這成語早見於莎士比亞一五九一年所作《亨利六世》第二部分第一幕第一場: So York must sit, and fret, and bite his tongue (約克就只能強忍著一言不發，悶悶的坐著)。而祈使句(the imperative sentence) bite your tongue (咬住你的舌頭)是叫人不要說話，以免所言成真，帶詼諧含義，例如: (1) But if we fail?'' ''Bite your tongue.'' (「假如我們失敗呢？ 」「別說不吉利的話。」) (2) You must learn to bite your tongue when you are angry, or you may regret what you have said (你必須學會生氣時不說話，否則可能後悔失言)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。