Coming Up for Air：Of Butchers and Scholars

A few weeks ago Jenny and I had to attend a formal dinner without the kids and we had lined up a babysitter for that night. But on the morning of the dinner, the babysitter told us she had to leave early that night. For most dinners this would not be an issue since we too could leave the dinner early or politely ask our host to tweak the start time. But none of this would be possible for the kind of formal dinner we had to attend that night. So in a moment of panic and as a last resort I called up a favour from a good friend — let's call him Jacky. I asked Jacky if he and his wife might be able to watch the kids that night, and Jacky said yes right away.

Jacky, it so happens, is the same friend who had once offered to provide us with unlimited child care help during this period of time when we are busy packing, tying up loose ends, and meeting with friends to say goodbye; an offer I never took him up on until that night. I recall that when he made me that offer he also sent me this saying in Chinese: 仗義每多屠狗輩. The literal English translation for this being: 'loyal (or just) are the dog slaughters.' But Jacky didn't send me the second half of this Chinese saying, perhaps because he thought it might offend me (I did, after all, own and run a bookshop not too long ago). And that second half is: 負心多是讀書人, which, in English, literally means: 'disloyal (or treacherous) are the scholars'.

Someone whose Chinese is much, much better than mine told me that the complete Chinese saying might perhaps be translated or interpreted as follows: 'you can have faith in the common folk, but the educated ones are often a let-down'.

It made me think about what George Orwell once wrote in Nineteen Eighty-Four: 'if there was hope, it must lie in the proles'. Orwell used the term 'proles' to describe the oppressed masses of Oceania, the fictional totalitarian world ruled by Big Brother. The 'hope' that Orwell had in mind for the proles in his book was the hope to overthrow the ruling party of Big Brother. To Orwell, any group of scholars or party officials would be too timid and fractured to mount any serious challenge to the party from within. Instead, only the proles had the kind of power, strength and determination to change things. As Orwell put it:

[I]f [the proles] could somehow become conscious of their own strength, [they] would have no need to conspire. They needed only to rise up and shake themselves like a horse shaking off flies. If they chose they could blow the Party to pieces tomorrow morning. Surely sooner or later it must occur to them to do it? And yet—!

Orwell had good reason to think and write this. It is because he had seen first-hand and with often destructive results how otherwise learned and educated people—the 'intellectuals'—could believe the unbelievable and generally perform feats of mental gymnastics just so they could continue toeing a party line or embracing a certain orthodoxy. It is, in part, this experience that led Orwell to do what he did as a journalist and a writer, which was to urge members of the public, intellectuals and commoners alike, to see what was in front of their respective noses— an exercise he once described as a 'constant struggle'—rather than to twist the facts to suit one's intellectual or political stance.

At some point I asked my friend Jacky whether he thought I was in the class of the 'dog slaughterer' or 'prole' as opposed to the 'scholar'. He didn't answer me. But he and his family did care for our children that night so Jenny and I could attend the formal dinner. And that perhaps said all I needed to know.

■ by Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in

San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)