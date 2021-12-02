Editorial：Vaccine Passports are an Unavoidable Trend

The COVID-19 vaccination programme was launched in Hong Kong more than nine months ago. Thanks to a concerted effort by the government and business circles to boost the vaccination rate, the nominal vaccination rate has finally reached 70% after much arduousness. However, this figure only reflects the ratio of vaccinated people out of the total number of people eligible for vaccination. If the percentage is calculated in proportion to the total population, the actual vaccination rate is only about 60%. The vaccination rate is particularly low for elderly people over 70 at only 45%.

Local experts in infectious disease have repeatedly made clarifications that even people with medical problems such as the ''three highs'', i.e., high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high cholesterol, can still get the jab. Elderly people and those with a weak constitution particularly need the protection of vaccines. Only very few people who develop allergic reactions to vaccines or are in unstable medical conditions because of chronic illnesses are unsuitable for vaccination. Judging from the recent vaccination trend, Hong Kong's COVID-19 vaccination drive has already reached a bottleneck. Most people who are willing to get vaccinated have already done so. To boost the vaccination rate further, new measures must be taken. In the middle of last month, government expert adviser Yuen Kwok-yung suggested following the examples of foreign practices and introducing a pass system commonly referred to as a ''vaccine passport'' scheme. Vaccine passes must be presented at workplaces, schools and in public facilities. Several government officials have also said recently that the authorities are exploring the feasibility of vaccine passports. People who enter scheduled premises such as restaurants in the future might have to be vaccinated.

The average infection fatality rate of COVID-19 is 2%. According to the analyses by the Hospital Authority, the infection fatality rate of COVID-19 for those between 70 and 79 years old is 8%, while that for people aged 80 years old or above is even as high as 25%.

The essence of a vaccine passport scheme is differentiated treatments to vaccinated and unvaccinated people. However, the Equal Opportunities Commission has pointed out that as long as the specific arrangements comply with the principle of ''necessity and reasonability'', a vaccine passport scheme is not out of the question. Some businesses are worried that a vaccine passport scheme will greatly reduce business. However, what has happened in France shows that the impact of such a measure on merchants is rather short-lived, and business will soon resume. Some people in the catering industry have called on the authorities to exempt the elderly from using vaccine passports. This shows that they either do not understand that the measures are aimed at protecting the elderly by boosting the vaccination rate, and have confused the measure with the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app, or they care only about immediate business profits and ignore public healthcare needs. Such unreasonable requests are of course unacceptable.

The introduction of a vaccine passport scheme requires comprehensive arrangements in advance. The authorities should explain the necessity of the measure to the public and set a timetable for its implementation so that people from all walks of life are mentally prepared. In order to ensure that the arrangements for vaccine passports are reasonable, the authorities should communicate with different stakeholders, understand the needs of disadvantaged groups and avoid misunderstandings with merchants. In September, the Social Welfare Department launched a pilot programme in ten nursing homes to vaccinate residents who were suitable for vaccination and who did not object to it. About 400 people in total were vaccinated and none of them felt any discomfort. The authorities should convey more positive messages like this to the elderly so that they can understand that vaccinations are actually very safe.

明報社評 2021.12.2：疫苗護照大勢所趨 及早籌謀多作解說

政府有意推動「疫苗護照」，引起不少討論，本地傳染病專家異口同聲認為有此必要，坊間反應言人人殊，一些商戶則擔心打擊生意。

新冠疫苗在港開打超過9個月，政府與商界攜手「谷針」，幾經辛苦，名義接種率終達七成，惟有關數字只反映打針者佔可打針人士比例，若以總人口比例計算，實際接種率其實僅得六成左右，70歲以上長者接種率尤低，只得四成半。

本港傳染病專家已一再澄清，市民縱有「三高」等問題，一樣可以打針，長者和體質弱的人，更加需要打針保護，極少數人對疫苗有過敏反應，又或長期病患不穩定，才不適合打針，惟觀乎近月打針走勢，本港新冠疫苗接種已陷入瓶頸，絕大多數願意打針的人，都已完成接種，若要進一步「谷針」，必須採取新措施。上月中，政府專家顧問袁國勇建議參考外國做法，引入俗稱「疫苗護照」的通行證制度，上班、上課及進入公共場所，均須出示疫苗通行證，多名官員最近亦表示，當局正探討疫苗護照可行性，市民日後進入食肆等表列處所或須已打針。

感染新冠病毒的死亡率平均為2%，根據醫管局分析，70至79歲染疫死亡率是8%，80歲或以上更達25%。

疫苗護照的本質，涉及差別對待打針者和不打針者，惟平機會指出，只要具體安排符合「必須而合理」原則，疫苗護照並非不可為之。部分商界擔心疫苗護照會令生意大減，惟法國經驗顯示，措施對商戶的影響頗為短暫，生意不久便恢復。有飲食業人士呼籲當局豁免長者毋須用疫苗護照，反映他們要麼不明白措施旨在谷針保護長者、跟「安心出行」混為一談，要麼只顧眼前生意利益，無視公共衛生需要，如此不合理的要求，當然不可能接受。

引入疫苗護照，事先要有周全安排，當局應該多向公眾講解措施為何必要，並訂下推進時間表，讓各界有心理準備。為了確保疫苗護照安排合理，當局應跟不同持份者溝通，了解弱勢社群需要，避免商戶誤解。社署今年9月在10間院舍推出先導計劃，為合適及不反對接種的院友接種新冠疫苗，合計約有400人打針，無人不適。當局應該向長者多些宣傳這類正面信息，讓「老友記」明白打針其實很安全。

/ Glossary 生字 /

drive：an organised effort by a group of people to achieve sth

out of the question：impossible or not allowed and therefore not worth discussing

all walks of life：people who have many different jobs or positions in society

