Editorial : Special Border Voting Arrangements Amid the Pandemic

The LegCo elections will be held on 19 December. In order to accommodate voters stranded on the mainland because of studying or working, the Hong Kong government has decided to adopt the one-off measure of setting up polling stations at designated land boundary control points. Starting from this morning (1 December), Hongkongers on the mainland can sign up online to choose a polling station and a voting time. This arrangement is applicable to voters in geographical and functional constituencies only.

As this will be the first LegCo election since the reform of the city's electoral system, some people have put their focus on the voter turnout. To be fair, a mere number of 111,000 voting quotas would affect the overall turnout by adding only a few percentage points at most. It is impossible to boost the turnout rate significantly by this means. The setting up of border voting stations is also a different kettle of fish from the so-called "Greater Bay Area voting stations". The biggest difference is that the border voting stations will still be inside Hong Kong territory. Strictly speaking, border voting is only a special arrangement under the pandemic.

One of the talking points about the border voting arrangement is how to ensure that Hongkongers on the mainland meet the requirement that "a voter must ordinarily reside in Hong Kong". The government says that the issue concerning this definition has never been treated in a clear-cut manner and the longstanding way of handling has been a case-by-case approach. All in all, everything will be done in accordance with the existing practice. In fact, even in previous LegCo elections, there were always cases of Hongkongers returning from the mainland or foreign places to vote. The issue of "ordinary residence in Hong Kong" has always been there. It is not an issue that particularly exists because of border voting.

As it is impossible for Hong Kong organisations like the ICAC to enforce laws on the mainland, if there are complaints about election rigging, the assistance of mainland law enforcement agencies will be necessary. This has raised concerns about whether the aforementioned operation would be feasible. The Hong Kong government should approach the related mainland authorities to address the concerns. As for vote counting at the stations, from the perspective of guaranteeing fairness and justice, it will undoubtedly be the most ideal situation if the public and mass media could be there to observe the process. Currently, only candidates or their proxies will be permitted to monitor vote counting out of anti-pandemic concerns. One cannot say that the counting will go without monitoring, but it is also true that regrettably, there is a chance that some independent candidates may not have the manpower for monitoring the vote counting process at all stations.

Voting at border checkpoints is a special arrangement that has no precedents to go by. Theoretically, the voters could be a mix of all the 10 geographical constituencies and 28 functional constituencies. The handling procedures at these voting stations will certainly be more complicated. If there are serious cases of maladministration, it might lead to the questioning of polling results. The authorities must ensure the smooth running of the voting stations to avoid mishaps.

明報社評2021.12.1：因應疫情特事特辦 口岸投票提防甩轆

立法會換屆選舉，政府將於羅湖等3個口岸的港方邊境管制區設立票站，當局強調這是因應疫情而設，方便內地港人踏足港境投票後即返內地，毋須接受檢疫隔離，措施屬一次過，有人則關注一系列執行及法律問題。口岸投票安排，性質不屬境外投票。內地港人是否有權投票，取決於他們有否在港登記成為選民，港府要求內地港人先預約再投票，11.1萬個預約名額未知是否足夠，當局應視乎預約反應來調整，以免有人因為配額限制，想投票卻無法投。當局必須確保票站運作暢順，避免「甩轆」混亂，同時亦要確保投票過程公平公正。

12月19日是立法會投票日，為了便利在內地滯留或讀書工作的選民，港府決定採取一次過的措施，在指定陸路口岸邊境管制區設立票站。內地港人今天早上起可以網上預約，選定票站及投票時段。今次安排只適用於地區直選和功能組別選民。

今次是修改選制後首次立法會選舉，部分人將焦點放在投票率高低。平情而論，區區11.1萬個預約投票名額，對於整體投票率的影響，充其量只是數個百分點，不可能大幅谷高投票率。設立口岸票站跟所謂「大灣區票站」是兩回事，最大差別在於口岸票站仍在港境。嚴格來說，口岸票站只是疫下一項特殊安排。

口岸投票安排，其中一個討論點是如何確定內地港人符合「選民須通常居住香港」要求，政府表示有關定義問題向非一刀切處理，一貫做法是按具體個案考慮，總之一切依現有方法進行。現實是以往立法會選舉，總有港人從內地或外地返港投票，「常住香港」問題從來都存在，並非口岸投票獨有。

廉署等機構無法在內地執法，如有選舉舞弊投訴，需要內地執法部門協助，外界關注現實操作可行性，港府應跟內地相關部委接觸，處理外界關切。口岸票站點票，若能讓公眾及傳媒觀察點票，從確保公平公正角度無疑最理想，現在當局以防疫為由，只容許候選人或代理人監票，不能說無人監察，惟個別獨立候選人未必可以安排監票人手，恐怕亦是事實。

口岸投票是特殊安排，沒有先例可援，選民理論上混雜了10個直選選區及28個功能組別，票站流程處理必然較為複雜，倘若行政處理嚴重失當，有可能令選舉結果受質疑。當局必須確保票站運作暢順，避免混亂甩轆情況出現。

■Glossary

生字

mishap : an unfortunate accident or bad luck

a different kettle of fish : sth/sb completely different from sth/sb else previously talked about

proxy : a person who has been given the authority to represent sb else