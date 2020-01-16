Pop around Town：The Superhero Three-point Landing Pose

Before Hollywood popularised the superhero landing pose, the Japanese anime industry had already created san-ten chakuchi (「三点着地」), a pose taken when landing from a high fall, typically with one foot, one knee, and one hand on the floor, making it three points of contact. As early as 1973, the Japanese movie series Sukeban (「女番長」) featured a ''female delinquent'' who was part of a gang and got into fights. The word sukeban literally means ''female gang leader'' or ''female gang boss''. A sukeban typically wears a dark sailor uniform or a white kimono with a sarashi, which is a bleached white cloth worn around the chest to signify ''female masculine'' toughness. Wielding a bamboo sword, she showed women and girls how to fight the male bullies.

Hollywood magnified that delinquent toughness in a striking way by assigning their superheroes a dramatic entrance with a three-point landing pose. It is a spectacular entrance because the superhero would drop from a major height, typically from a tall building or bridge, slam onto the ground crouched on one knee with the legs spread apart, and always with a fist pounding the earth. Virtually all Marvel heroes are endowed with this super cool pose, from Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, to Spiderman. As for female superheroes, Wonder Woman, Catwoman, and Black Widow also joined in to create the visual exclamation mark for the audience's awe.

Apparently, Marvel published a book in 1978 called How to Draw Comics the Marvel Way, which was all about spectacularising the imageries, making them more exciting. Creating commercial gimmicks that the young audience would emulate in playgrounds or birthday parties, is part of how Hollywood gained a bigger market in the toy industry and penetrated into children's culture.

Of late, Marvel teased itself in the movie Black Widow, in which one of the memorable moments of the film saw fellow spy Yelena Belova poke fun at the Widow's dramatic landings: ''Why do you always do that thing?...It's like a fighting pose. You're a total poser.'' In Plymouth, England, two years ago in 2019, the city took the female heroine icon to a new height. A giant seven-metre-high, 9.5-tonne sculpture called ''Messenger'' was unveiled in Plymouth. It was meant to depict an anonymous, powerful and fearless female figure to counteract the predominantly male sculptures in the UK. Yes, you can guess the pose the artist Joseph Hillier chose for the sculpture.

■ Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.