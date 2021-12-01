Word Puzzle

1. To pay in order to possess something: to _____ it (3)

3. Abbreviation showing an amount that is only approximate (3)

5. To complain about things even though nothing can be done (7)

6. Bags and suitcases and things you take with you when you travel (7)

8. Something that is better than you might expect is above _____ (3)

9. Abbreviation for the language this clue is written in (3)

Clues Down

1. Could be the spreader of a disease, like flu (3)

2. I am 17, my friend is 16. She is _____ than me (7)

3. To hold your friends in your arms: to _____ them (7)

4. Two competitors reach the winning post at the same moment: a _____ (3)

6. A complete circuit of a racetrack: one _____ (3)

7. To be greatly embarrassed: to have _____ all over one's face (3)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷