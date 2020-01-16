Onward and Upward：Just a Spoonful of Sugar

This catchy tune from Mary Poppins often plays itself in my mind as I rack my brains for ways to interest my teenage male students in writing — a tall order, for they know I know they'd all rather be playing video games.

One solution is to fight fire with fire: incorporate gaming content into my lessons.

The essay below was written by a student who committed the cardinal sin of going off-topic. I showed him how to get back on track: he only had to harness what he already knew about gaming.

Topic: ''People join the army to satisfy their taste for blood''

Student's version:

̷̷ Normally, people have to be accountable for what they've done. In the battlefield, however, soldiers are exempted from murder, as long as they are on the victorious side.

In the aftermath of the WW2, for example, some Nazi officers had to pay for their war crimes; some were hanged. I'm not saying they didn't get what they deserved, but how about those on the side of the Allies who also committed atrocities?

Even though some soldiers (on both sides) were forced to join the army — and when they were there they had to obey orders issued from above to kill — some murders were committed outside any orders. Even soldiers on the side of the Allies sometimes killed for revenge purposes. They enjoyed the process of killing.

History is written by the winners. The fact that the Allies saved the world doesn't mean we can ignore their war crimes too. ̷

My version:

̷̷ I don't think it's a coincidence that so many teenage boys are so fascinated by video games with war themes. Inside each of us, there's this natural urge to conquer others. It is in times of war that men can have a legitimate excuse to put this urge into action. History books like to present certain wars as just, but the dark truth is a good number of soldiers come to develop a liking for killing: such acts make them feel powerful.

Take the WW2 as an example. The occasion of war gave soldiers from both the Axis and Allies camps the opportunity to indulge in bloodlust under the banner of fighting for their countries. Indeed, both sides ended up committing their share of senseless violence: the Nazis exterminated 6 million Jews, while Russian soldiers murdered countless unarmed women and children in Berlin when they conquered the capital in 1945. Yet most history books only condemn the Nazis. This has the effect of not only creating the illusion that the war was just, but also concealing the fact that even the victors did their share of gratuitous violence.

Granted, some WW2 soldiers were conscripts who wouldn't have taken part in battle if they had been given the chance to opt out. Then there were soldiers who slayed enemy camp members on the orders of their superiors. Yet, as countless testimonies and war diaries have demonstrated, the motivation to kill also came from a desire for revenge and an urge to revel in a sense of power. This accounts for why many people experience a personality change after fighting in a long, brutal war: a fresh-faced recruit may begin his army stint as an innocent 18-year-old, but the sight of too much bloodshed will harden him, eventually turning him into a monster who kills for fun.

I can only say I'm glad I live in a time of peace. So, it's only in the context of video games that I get in touch with that violent part of myself. Should WW3 suddenly happen and I have to be called for battle, I can't completely discount the possibility that I might do to soldiers on the opposing side what I'm already doing to my ''enemies'' in the virtual world! ̷

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

