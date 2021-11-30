Editorial：Omicron's Startling Spread Necessitates Tougher Restrictions

Omicron is the most heavily mutated variant to emerge since the outbreak of the pandemic. Scientists are worried that it may be more infectious and may affect the effectiveness of the vaccines. Some experts estimate that its transmissibility might be five times that of the variant found in Wuhan at the beginning of the pandemic. Last Friday the WHO held an urgent meeting to follow up on the matter and listed it as a ''Variant of Concern'' (VOC), giving the variant the highest level of attention, i.e., the same level as the Delta variant, which is doing the rounds globally. This highlights Omicron's aggressiveness and its potential global threat. The WHO has stated that it will take several weeks to complete preliminary studies of Omicron, which will include assessments of its transmissibility, severity of infection and its impacts on vaccines, diagnostic tests and treatments.

Omicron was first discovered in South Africa, so governments around the world have hastened to tighten entry restrictions for people arriving from southern Africa. It is, however, doubtful whether such a move could prevent the spread of the new variant in time. A growing list of countries and regions in Europe, America, Australia and Asia has confirmed the detection of Omicron cases over the past few days. The third and latest imported case of Omicron confirmed in Hong Kong is a patient who arrived from Nigeria, a populous country in West Africa, via Ethiopia in East Africa last week. The patient of the confirmed case in Ontario, Canada has also been to Nigeria. There is reason to believe that Omicron has already spread around the world without us noticing. Israel and Japan have announced a complete closure of their borders, temporarily banning all foreigners from entering. If the situation really develops in an unfavourable direction, the possibility of more countries following suit later cannot be ruled out. In that case, the international aviation industry and global supply chain might be hit further. The potential economic impacts cannot be ignored.

Judging from the recent pandemic situation in South Africa, Omicron's transmissibility is quite strong. According to the WHO, preliminary evidence shows that it poses a higher risk of reinfection than other VOCs. According to the clinical observations of South African experts, Omicron patients are quite different from the COVID-19 patients previously seen. They have not lost their sense of taste or smell. After infection, ordinary healthy people show generally mild symptoms, but it does not mean that its lethality for the elderly and people with chronic diseases can be underestimated. If these people are not vaccinated, they might develop serious complications after being infected with Omicron.

The WHO has pointed out that while existing vaccines might show weakened protection against Omicron, it is believed that they will still offer a certain degree of protection. This is the most reasonable assumption. People who have not been vaccinated should get the jab as soon as possible. The vaccination rate in Hong Kong is only 70%, and there are still many elderly people who have not received the shot. Recently, the government has proposed the idea of a vaccine bubble and the introduction of a vaccine pass system. Under the proposal, a vaccination certificate must be presented when entering and leaving a restaurant and other venues. This has stirred up some discussions in society. In all fairness, this is not a new idea. Many western countries have attempted to boost the vaccination rate with such a scheme. When discussing related issues, all parties should be pragmatic and avoid letting ideology take centre stage.

明報社評 2021.11.30：新變種擴散超預期 回港旺季檢疫從嚴

新冠病毒新變種Omicron蔓延，歐美陸續發現確診病例，本港亦有新的輸入個案，可幸未有流入社區。

Omicron是疫情爆發以來出現最多突變的變異病毒株，科學家擔心它可能更具傳染力，並會影響疫苗有效性。有專家估計它的傳播力，可能是疫情初期武漢發現病毒株的5倍。世衛上周五緊急開會跟進，將它列為「值得關切的變異株」（VOC），關注度跟目前全球流行的Delta變種，同屬最高級別，突顯Omicron來勢洶洶，是全球潛在大患。世衛表示需要數周時間，才能完成Omicron的初步研究，包括了解其傳播力及嚴重性，以及對疫苗、檢測和治療的影響。

Omicron最先在南非發現，各地政府紛紛向來自非洲南部人士收緊入境限制，能否及時阻止新變種擴散，卻令人頗為懷疑。由歐洲、美洲、澳洲到亞洲，過去數天不斷有國家及地區證實發現相關病例。在香港，最新發現的第三宗相關輸入病例，患者上周由西非人口大國尼日利亞，經東非的埃塞俄比亞抵港，加拿大安大略省發現的確診個案，患者亦曾到過尼日利亞，有理由相信，Omicron已在全球各地悄悄傳開。以色列和日本先後宣布全面封關，暫時禁止所有外國人入境，倘若事態真的朝不利方向發展，不排除稍後有更多國家仿效，國際航空業和全球供應鏈可能受到進一步打擊，潛在經濟影響不容忽視。

觀乎南非近期疫情，Omicron的傳播力相當厲害。世衛表示，初步證據顯示它比其他「值得關切的變異株」，有更高再感染風險。根據南非專家的臨牀觀察，Omicron病人與之前見過的新冠病人頗有不同，並無失去味覺或嗅覺情况，一般健康人士感染後，徵狀一般微輕，惟不代表可以低估它對長者和長期病患者的殺傷力，倘若他們沒有接種疫苗，感染Omicron後，有可能出現嚴重併發症。

世衛指出，現有疫苗對Omicron的保護力可能打折扣，但相信仍可提供一定程度的保護，這是最合理的假設，未打針的人更應該盡快打針。香港疫苗接種率僅及七成，尚有很多長者沒打針，最近政府提出推進疫苗氣泡，引入疫苗通行證制度，出入食肆等場所必須出示打針證明，社會對此議論紛紛。平情而論，這並非什麼獨創構思，西方很多國家都以這種方法「谷針」，各方討論相關問題，應該實事求是，避免意識形態掛帥。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

variant：a thing that is a slightly different form or type of sth else

lethality：the capacity to cause death or serious harm or damage

centre stage：an important position where sb/sth can easily get people's attention

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm