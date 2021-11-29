Editorial : US's Call for Global Efforts to Bring Oil Prices Down

Oil prices in the international market went from a low of US$40 a barrel last year to a high of nearly US$85 a barrel this year. The biggest factor of the fluctuations was COVID-19. At one point, the global economic activity was stagnant due to the pandemic, causing all energy prices to fall sharply. This year, the pandemic situation has been stabilising gradually, and oil prices climbed at once. The expectation that the coming winter in the northern hemisphere will be exceptionally cold has also caused the demand for oil to jump sharply, with analysts believing that oil prices will likely rise above US$100 a barrel this year. However, the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 in the news over the past two days has caused oil prices to drop by US$10 in a single day. The pandemic remains the decisive factor.

Oil prices are an important factor in production costs, which in turn determine economic performance. Since May, the inflation rate in the US has remained above 5% for five consecutive months. Just in October, it even surpassed expectations and surged to 6.2%, the highest level since the end of 1990. High oil prices also affect people's daily lives. In many states, the price of gasoline exceeds US$3 per gallon. Things have reached such a stage that the public is fuming. Since the Biden administration took office, it has never introduced a policy that has won the approval of the people. No doubt it is hoping to turn the tide of public opinion by curbing the rise of oil prices with all its might. On the 23rd of this month, it announced a release of 50 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve and expressed hope that Japan, South Korea, the UK, India, and China will also take corresponding measures by releasing another 50 million barrels of oil reserves to bring down oil prices in a concerted effort. The chance of success of this move aside, even if many countries dance to the US's tunes, the amount of oil supply released will only be one day's worth of global consumption. It will be a drop in the bucket. Furthermore, as of now only the UK has committed to releasing 1.5 million barrels, while India has promised to release 5 million barrels, and Japan, 4.2 million barrels. South Korea and China have expressed their willingness to heed the US's call, but they have not committed to a specific amount.

With the latest twist of the pandemic situation, the performance of the global economy has to be re-estimated. What is worth discussing now is the oil price reduction plan proposed by the US. The US released oil from its reserves to stabilise oil prices many times in the past. It released small amounts after storm disasters and large amounts after US stock market crashes, which all achieved certain effects. However, the amount of release proposed this time is unprecedented, showing that the US is in deep water. To a certain extent, the call it has made to other countries to follow suit is a reasonable one, since the US's economic performance is of great importance to the world, and the weakness of the US market and the US dollar will also have a detrimental effect on the performance of the global economy.

明報社評2021.11.29：美國主催石油降價 中國無力扭轉乾坤

國際油價去年至今猶如過山車般大起大落，單在上周也有大幅起伏，成因複雜，有疫情因素，有能源政策轉變，難以一概而論。美國提出釋放國家儲備，以遏抑油價，得到中國在內的幾個國家響應，但關鍵要看幾天後石油輸出國組織及俄羅斯等國開會決定。

石油國際市場價格從去年最低見40美元一桶，到今年最高接近85美元一桶，升跌最大的因素是新冠疫情，全球經濟活動一度因疫情陷於呆滯，導致所有能源價格都大幅下跌，今年疫情漸趨穩定，油價隨即拾級而上，加上預計今年北半球冬天將會異常寒冷，石油的需求急劇增加，分析認為今年油價很可能會升破100美元一桶。但這兩天出現病毒變異新品種的消息，令油價在一天內下跌10美元。疫情因素仍然是決定性因素。

油價作為生產成本的重要因素決定經濟表現，美國自5月份開始連續5個月的通脹率高於5%，剛過去的10月份還超預期飈升至6.2%，達到1990年底以來最高水平。油價高企還影響民生，很多州份汽油每加侖超過3美元，已經到了民怨沸騰的境地。拜登政府上任以來沒有讓人叫好的政績，當然是希望藉遏抑油價力挽狂瀾，遂在23日宣布釋放5000萬桶戰略石油儲備，並希望日本、韓國、英國、印度及中國也採取相應措施，合共釋放另外5000萬桶儲備石油，合作推低油價。此舉是否能夠成功先不說，即使多國都按美國「吹笛般起舞」，所釋放的石油供應，也只及全球一天的總消耗量，可謂杯水車薪，况且現在只有英國承諾釋放150萬桶、印度承諾釋放500萬桶、日本420萬桶，韓國和中國表示願意響應，但沒有承諾具體數量。

在疫情峰迴路轉的情况下，全球經濟表現都要重新估計，現時值得討論的是美國提出的降油價方案。美國過去多次釋放石油儲備平抑油價，有基於風災後釋放小量，也有因為美國股災而大量釋放，都得到一定的效果，而這次提出釋放的數量，則是空前的多，可見危機已經「燒到眼眉」。這次還呼籲其他國家響應，也有一定的「合理性」，因為美國的經濟表現在全球舉足輕重，美國市場疲軟以及美元匯價也會殃及全球經濟表現。

■Glossary 生字

fluctuate : to change frequently in size, amount, quality, etc., especially from one extreme to another

crux : the most important or difficult part of a problem or an issue

detrimental : (to sb/sth) harmful