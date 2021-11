【明報專訊】Here's a picture of Albert. ''Actually, that picture was taken a long time ago,'' Albert said. ''It relates to (與……有關聯) a time when I was in business (買賣) for myself.'' Officer Mutt can confirm (證實) that. ''In those days Albert was selling hot goods,'' he frowned, ''And in case you don't know it, hot goods means stolen goods. It's a colloquial term,'' Mutt explained.