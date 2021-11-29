Half the World Away：Metaverse? No Thanks

But here we are, with ridiculously huge sums of money being poured into this grand project by not only facebook but also big players in the field. No doubt in their eyes the returns will be exponential. Imagine the things these companies can charge us for using after they have made a complete replica of the physical world where we live. In the mood for a Paris trip but deterred by the high air ticket prices? Pop on your VR headset and have a virtual stroll on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, which will be cheaper than the real, physical one but will definitely cost you money. Analysts say that Metaverse was proposed because facebook felt that its development had reached a ''bottleneck''. What it means is that it cannot make any more money from the physical world, so it has to create a fake one to cash in on it.

Some might say that this virtual world is not that bad. It will give us ''freedom'', allowing us to transcend geographical and physical limits to go anywhere and do things beyond our imagination. I am not buying it. Metaverse will be a world where a lot more about you can be surveilled and handed over to Big Brother. In the world where we live, we can at least feign obedience when, say, the national anthem is played. We can put on a poker face. But if you are required to stay online all the time and have all kinds of equipment — not just VR headsets, but also sensors that record your facial expressions, the movements of your eyeballs and pulses — connected to you, your slightest sign of dissidence can be detected.

Metaverse will also be detrimental to our health. If sitting is the new smoking, isn't it that lying all day long hooked up to a VR headset in the same way an opium user in the Qing Dynasty clung to pipe a disaster for our physical well-being? I am not sure whether Metaverse will take off, and no doubt it is unwise to bet against those big tech companies. But at least we can say ''no thanks'' before we are caught in the dilemma between the blue pill and the red pill.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com