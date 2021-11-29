Mona's Musings：The Hobby Therapy

To improve the outlook of their recoveries, Mika usually sits these mothers down at the beginning of a session and asks them, ''what exactly do you enjoy doing?'' Many of them struggle to answer. For many years, the role of a caregiver has exempted them from that question. Caregivers give. They do not take. Taking is believed to be an unacceptable act of selfishness. This dogma of theirs slowly turns into inertia and reluctance to face their real needs. Sometimes, it also turns into hurdles that stop the family from evolving. If you keep imagining that the apocalypse will happen, chances are that mini- apocalypses will keep happening.

From there, Mika encourages the patients to identify one thing of interest, be it painting, playing mahjong, hiking, or simply chatting with friends, and to do it consistently until it becomes a hobby. The exercise forces these mothers to redirect their attention to themselves, something from which they have grown estranged. Almost without fail, the hobby substitutes their excessive worries with curiosity and enjoyment. Feeling more lively, the patients usually gain new perspectives over their ailments and become more cooperative in performing self-care. The dynamics within the family also improve visibly.

Identifying and achieving what we want is sometimes a luxury in a society that is ridiculously expensive. However, physical limitations are not the only things that stop us from taking care of ourselves. A lot of times, past conditioning anaesthetises our passions. The truth is, people around us want to see us happy instead of worried. They are eager to nurture our interests rather than feed our fears. But they can only do so if we can articulate our interests. Unlike popular belief, the best therapy isn't expensive. It starts with rebuilding a simple habit of listening to ourselves.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)