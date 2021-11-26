Editorial：The ''Circuit Breaker'' Mechanism for the Reopening of the Border

Since this summer, the pandemic situation in Hong Kong has eased off, the economy has recovered, and the employment situation has improved. A considerable part of this has been driven by domestic forces. However, for the economy to recover even further amid the pandemic, the border with mainland China must be reopened gradually. The vaccination rate in Hong Kong, if calculated by the number of vaccinated people divided by the number of people eligible for vaccination, has reached 70% in recent days. However, if the number is divided by total population, the vaccination rate is merely slightly higher than 60%. In addition, given the insufficient capacity of Hong Kong's medical system, the conditions are not there to adopt the strategy of ''coexistence with the virus'' at this stage. The most reasonable choice is reopening the border with the mainland first. On 26 September, the first ''connection'' meeting for pandemic prevention work between Hong Kong and the mainland was held in Shenzhen. Today (26 November), exactly two months have passed, and the reopening of the border is finally in sight after a series of advancements.

Mainland China has a highly efficient pandemic prevention system. Whether it is the prevention of imported cases or that of a domestic rebound of cases, the mechanism on the mainland is more stringent than that in Hong Kong. The difference in pandemic prevention robustness between the two regions has always been the main stumbling block for the reopening of the border. Since the last ''connection'' meeting, Hong Kong has cancelled most of its quarantine exemption arrangements, expanded the use of the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app domestically and improved the city's virus tracking capabilities. Thus, the gap between the two regions' pandemic prevention robustness has been narrowed. Last Saturday (20 November), the mainland epidemic prevention and control expert delegation visited Hong Kong on a 4-day inspective tour, during which it learned about the situation of how well Hong Kong is doing in preventing imported and domestic rebounds of cases. To a certain extent, it was an attempt to confirm whether the conditions are there for the two regions to reopen their borders from the perspective of pandemic prevention techniques. Yesterday (25 November), representatives from Hong Kong and the mainland held the second ''connection'' meeting in Shenzhen. After the meeting, Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee quoted experts from the National Health Commission, saying that Hong Kong has ''basically fulfilled the conditions for border reopening''. This means that the mainland expert delegation believes that Hong Kong's pandemic prevention measures have theoretically met the prerequisite that ''the reopening of the border will not add to the pandemic risks of the mainland''.

According to the mode of the reopening of the border between Macao and the mainland, if there is a case of community infection of an unknown origin, the reopening must be suspended and can only be resumed after 14 days have passed with nothing amiss. At the end of September this year, Macao had to suspend its border reopening due to a local confirmed case of unknown origin, which affected businesses during the ''1st October'' National Day holiday. To the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao are both special administrative regions, so it is understandable that the issue of border reopening is handled in an impartial manner adopting the same ''circuit breaker'' mechanism. However, an indisputable fact is that the situation of Hong Kong is different from that of Macao. As long as the prerequisite of ''no additional pandemic risks for the mainland'' is met, there can be minor differences between the two regions' ''circuit breaker'' mechanisms even though the bulk of them would be the same.

At present, Hong Kong's treatment and that of the mainland are different when it comes to the definition of a confirmed case, that of a local case, and so on. For example, the mainland does not treat asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases. Re-positive cases are generally asymptomatic, but Hong Kong will treat them as local cases. In order to avoid triggering the ''circuit breaker'' mechanism without good reason, the Hong Kong government needs to resolve the related issues as soon as possible.

明報社評 2021.11.26：通關尚欠東風 還看熔斷機制

香港內地官員專家舉行第二次對接會議，會後政務司長李家超表示，本港進入準備全面落實有序通關階段，兩地防疫水平對接問題，相信已大致解決，餘下主要問題就是熔斷準則。

今夏以來，香港疫情緩和，經濟復蘇就業改善，相當一部分是靠內部帶動，疫下經濟若要進一步恢復，必須逐步恢復通關。香港疫苗接種率，若以「打針者佔可接種人口比例」計算，近日剛達到七成，惟以總人口比例而言，實際只是略多於六成，加上本地醫療系統負荷能力不足，現階段沒有條件採取「與病毒共存」策略，先與內地恢復通關是最合理選擇。9月26日，香港內地首次防疫工作對接會議在深圳舉行，至今剛滿兩個月，經過一連串推進，兩地通關終有眉目。

內地防疫高效，無論外防輸入還是內防反彈，皆比香港嚴謹，兩地防疫力度差異，之前一直是通關最主要絆腳石。自上次對接會議以來，香港對外取消大部分豁免檢疫安排，對內擴大「安心出行」使用，提升病毒追蹤能力，縮窄了兩地防疫力度差距，內地疫情防控專家團上周六來港考察4天，了解本港外防輸入內防反彈情况，某程度是從防疫技術層面，確認兩地是否具備通關條件。昨天香港內地代表在深圳舉行第2次對接會議，會後政務司長李家超引述內地衛健委專家稱，本港「基本上具備通關條件」，意味內地專家團認為，本港疫情防疫措施，理論上已符合「恢復通關不會額外增加內地疫情風險」這一前提。

根據澳門內地通關模式，出現一宗源頭不明社區感染個案，就要暫停通關，之後14天「平安無事」，才能恢復，今年9月底，澳門便因為有不明源頭本地確診病例，需要暫停通關，影響「十一」國慶假期生意。對內地而言，港澳同為特區，一視同仁處理通關，採用同一熔斷標準，無可厚非，不過港情澳情有別，亦是不爭事實，只要符合「不會額外增加內地疫情風險」這一前提，通關熔斷安排，應該可以求大同存小異。

目前香港與內地就確診定義、什麼情况應歸類為本地感染等，處理並不一致，舉例說，內地不把無病徵個案當作確診病例，復陽個案一般無病徵，但香港則會視之為本地個案，為免「無端熔斷」，港府需要盡快解決相關問題。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

resolve：to find an acceptable solution to a problem or difficulty

bulk：the main part or most of sth

asymptomatic：(of a person or illness) having no symptoms

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm