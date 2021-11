名人教英文：Bring down to earth（with a bang） （砰的一聲）摔下來

卡羅爾:你有沒有讀到新聞報道,說一個英國少女初試啼聲,就贏得美國網球公開賽冠軍?真了不起。

Kwasi : Read about it? I watched the whole match from beginning to end. So exciting.

誇西:讀到?我看了整場比賽,非常精彩。

Carole : She's clearly an exceptional player.

卡羅爾:她無疑是個傑出球員。

Kwasi : She is, but have you heard about her most recent result?

誇西:不錯,但你有沒有聽到她最近一場比賽的戰績?

Carole : No, has she won another tournament?

卡羅爾:沒有,又贏了嗎?

Kwasi : No. She was playing in one but got knocked out in the first round by a lower ranking player.

誇西:不是。她在一場比賽之中,第一回合就被排名較低的選手淘汰了。

Carole : Gosh, that must have brought her down to earth with a bang after her US open victory.

卡羅爾:哎呀,她在美國公開賽中得志,現在是爬得高跌得重。

英文成語down to earth字面意思是「在地面上」,有「腳踏實地」或「務實」含義,例如①He is well learned, hardworking, and down to earth(他學識淵博,而且勤奮務實)。To bring someone down to earth(把某人帶落地面)就是使某人從飄飄然之中回到現實。這成語常與with a crash、with a thud、with a bang、with a bump等字連用,表示「砰一聲(摔回地上)」,例如:②He had always thought that the church was a stronghold against tyranny, but what the Pope did brought him down to earth with a bump(他一直以為教會是反抗暴政的堡壘,但教皇之所作所為,打破了他的迷夢,使他看到事實)。

作者簡介︰專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明