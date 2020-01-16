名人教英文：Bring down to earth（with a bang） （砰的一聲）摔下來

卡羅爾：你有沒有讀到新聞報道，說一個英國少女初試啼聲，就贏得美國網球公開賽冠軍？真了不起。

Kwasi : Read about it? I watched the whole match from beginning to end. So exciting.

誇西：讀到？我看了整場比賽，非常精彩。

Carole : She's clearly an exceptional player.

卡羅爾：她無疑是個傑出球員。

Kwasi : She is, but have you heard about her most recent result?

誇西：不錯，但你有沒有聽到她最近一場比賽的戰績？

Carole : No, has she won another tournament?

卡羅爾：沒有，又贏了嗎？

Kwasi : No. She was playing in one but got knocked out in the first round by a lower ranking player.

誇西：不是。她在一場比賽之中，第一回合就被排名較低的選手淘汰了。

Carole : Gosh, that must have brought her down to earth with a bang after her US open victory.

卡羅爾：哎呀，她在美國公開賽中得志，現在是爬得高跌得重。

英文成語down to earth字面意思是「在地面上」，有「腳踏實地」或「務實」含義，例如①He is well learned, hardworking, and down to earth（他學識淵博，而且勤奮務實）。To bring someone down to earth（把某人帶落地面）就是使某人從飄飄然之中回到現實。這成語常與with a crash、with a thud、with a bang、with a bump等字連用，表示「砰一聲（摔回地上）」，例如:②He had always thought that the church was a stronghold against tyranny, but what the Pope did brought him down to earth with a bump（他一直以為教會是反抗暴政的堡壘，但教皇之所作所為，打破了他的迷夢，使他看到事實）。

作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明