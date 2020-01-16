John Larrysson's Column : Does shouldn’t always mean should not?

Shouldn't developed from the non-contracted word.

• You should eat meat.

• You should not eat meat.

• You shouldn't eat meat.

Questions in Modern English can be formed by moving the modal verb, or the word do, to the start of the sentence; if not is a separate word, it is left where it is:

• You should not eat meat –> Should you not eat meat?

• You do not eat meat –> Do you not eat meat?

When people ask questions, the contractions shouldn't and don't are used as if they were single words. In some ways in English they are a single word. Instead of being split, they are moved together to the start of the sentence:

• You shouldn't eat meat –> Shouldn't you eat meat?

• You don't eat meat –> Don't you eat meat?

The word shouldn't is part of a group of related words. Other words in this group are: can't, couldn't and won't. The same structural problem happens with these words.

Originally, shouldn't was a replacement of should not. But in this type of situation it is no longer a replacement of should not: and no longer an opposite of should. Unlike should not, shouldn't is now a single word, and it behaves as a single word, moving as a single word to the start of a question-asking (interrogative) sentence. Treating shouldn't as a single word is grammatically correct in English.

