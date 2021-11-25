Editorial : Amendment of the Copyright Ordinance Protects Intellectual Property Rights

In Hong Kong's long-term development plans, innovation and technology and the cultural and creative industries have always been regarded as two key areas. However, looking back at the situation over the past ten years, one can see that there has been much talk but little action. To encourage innovation and creativity, intellectual property rights must be respected. Hong Kong's Copyright Ordinance came into effect in 1997 and has since been revised several times in response to the developments of the online world. However, the last revision was already back in 2009. The world of science and technology back then was worlds apart from that of today. It was a time when smart phone users were still in the minority in Hong Kong. The latest model of the Apple iPhone was the iPhone 3GS. Mobile streaming services had yet to become the norm, and people mainly used their computers to watch videos on YouTube. Facebook was a new thing for young people, and WhatsApp had just come into existence. Edward Yau, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, has recently stated that the current copyright regulations are "behind the times by ten years". In fact, in 2015, the then Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Gregory So said almost the same thing. It is therefore not an exaggeration to say that Hong Kong's copyright regulations are behind the times by nearly 20 years.

In 2011 and 2014, the government made separate attempts to amend the Copyright Ordinance to extend the scope of regulation to all modes of electronic transmission in order to combat online infringements more vigorously. But both attempts ended prematurely because of filibustering in the Legislative Council (LegCo). At first, netizens argued that the draft amendment bill did not exempt "derivative works" from the regulations, saying that it would undermine freedom of online creation and prevent the use of derivative works to satirise current affairs. They dubbed the draft amendment bill "Internet Article 23" and strongly opposed it. Afterwards, in response to the issue of derivative works, the authorities agreed to exempt six types of actions related to derivative works in the 2014 amendment. Even the LegCo member in the information technology sector believed that the relevant arrangements would better protect netizens and were therefore acceptable. Still, the stigmatisation of the Copyright Ordinance amendments was so ingrained that it was difficult to correct it. The politicised social atmosphere and the political opposition in LegCo scuppered the draft amendment bill. In the next few years, the authorities did not intend to touch this political hot potato again and kicked the can down the road. It was not until the drastic changes in Hong Kong's political situation over the past year that the government dared to bring it up again.

The proposal put forward by the government for consultation this time is roughly based on the 2014 draft, and there are no additional "national security elements". The aforementioned exemptions for derivative works are basically maintained, while "earnest cover songs" are not included in the exemption. Some people are concerned that the amendment does not clearly define satire, parody and other concepts and worried that netizens may break the law by mistake. Some people have even linked the issue to a "chilling effect" and a "curb on freedom of speech." In fact, in the previous consultation exercises for the amendments, the related issues were already discussed in depth.

In 2019, the European Parliament passed a controversial amendment to its online copyright law. On the one hand, major online platforms must filter out works that constitute an infringement of copyrights. On the other hand, it provides some exemptions for derivative works such as "memes". Now that the Hong Kong government is amending the regulations, it can learn more from overseas experiences.

明報社評2021.11.25：排除政治干擾因素 修例保護知識產權

政府重啟《版權條例》修訂，展開為期3個月公眾諮詢。

香港發展謀劃長遠，創新科技與文化創意產業，一直被視為兩個重點，然而回首過去10多年的情况，卻是講多做少。鼓勵創新創意，必須尊重知識產權，香港《版權條例》1997年生效，之後因應網絡世界發展多次修訂，然而最近一次修訂已是2009年的事情。當時的科網世界，跟現在別若天淵，智能手機用戶在香港仍屬少數，蘋果手機「最新」型號是iPhone 3GS，手機串流服務未成氣候，人們主要用電腦上YouTube睇片，facebook是年輕人「新玩意」，WhatsApp更是剛剛誕生。商經局長邱騰華近日表示，現行版權條例「落後了10年」，現實是2015年時任商經局長蘇錦樑亦曾說過幾乎一樣的話，說香港版權條例落後接近20年，其實並不為過。

政府於2011年及2014年，先後兩度提出修訂版權條例，將規管範圍擴大至所有電子傳送模式，加強打擊網上侵權行為，惟最後都因為立法會拉布，無疾而終。網民最初因為修例草案未有豁免「二次創作」，認為有損網上創作自由、妨礙以二次創作諷刺時事，將修例草案稱為「網絡23條」，大力反對。其後當局因應二次創作問題，同意在2014年修例方案中，豁免與二次創作有關的六類行為，就連資訊科技界議員亦認為有關安排令網民更受保護，可以收貨，然而版權條例修訂污名化情况積重難返，社會氛圍泛政治化，加上議會內的政治對立，令草案胎死腹中。之後數年，當局都無意再碰這個政治燙手山芋，任由問題繼續延宕，直至最近一年香港政治形勢劇變，政府才敢舊事重提。

政府今次諮詢的提案，大致以2014年草案為藍本，亦無追加「國安元素」，之前提及的二次創作豁免基本保持，至於「認真翻唱」則未有加入豁免之列。有人關注條例未有明確定義何謂諷刺及戲仿等，網民可能誤墮法網，有意見甚至將問題扯到「寒蟬效應」、「窒礙言論自由」的高度。其實之前的修例諮詢，已深入討論過相關問題。

2019年，歐洲議會通過爭議多時的網上版權法修正案，一方面要求各大網絡平台必須過濾侵權作品，同時為「迷因圖」等二次創作，提供一些豁免寬限。現在港府修例，可以多些借鑑外地經驗。

■Glossary

生字

worlds apart : completely different

satirise : to use satire, a way of criticising a person, an idea or institution in which you use humour to show their faults or weaknesses, to show the faults in a person, an organisation, a system, etc.

ingrained : (of a habit, an attitude, etc.) that has existed for a long time and is therefore difficult to change