Editorial : Mandatory Code Scanning at Eateries is Non-negotiable

A year into its introduction, the LHS app is, strictly speaking, only a mobile application for personal visit records. Up until this month, the app was used on a voluntary basis. Even if the authorities identified a confirmed case of COVID-19 infection, it might not have been possible to use the LHS app to track down close contacts that have visited the same places as the patient simultaneously. Some have therefore questioned whether the LHS app can really help virus tracing and have taken this as the reason for opposing the expansion of the app's use. However, the fact is that if its use is not expanded, it will never be possible for the app to truly fulfil its intended purpose of fighting the pandemic. At this stage, the conditions are not there for Hong Kong to "coexist with the virus". As it is very difficult to be "totally watertight" in avoiding imported cases, guarding against an internal rebound of cases is very important. A mechanism for virus tracing must be effectively in place. Even if the issue of reopening the border with the mainland is not considered, from the perspective of public health, expanding the use of the LHS app is something that should be done regardless.

Starting from the beginning of this month, all people are required to scan the LHS code before entering a government premise. The measure has sparked strong reactions from the public, with most controversies being its use in government wet markets. Grassroots elderly people are particularly struggling to adapt to the new measure. By comparison, on premises like restaurants, bars and cinemas, where the LHS app has been in place for nearly a year, customers have long been accustomed to its use.

Because of their relatively crowded environments and the fact that customers have to take off their masks for eating, the risk of the virus spreading in restaurants is indisputably higher than that in shopping malls or on public transport where people wear a mask. A sound system of virus tracing is therefore especially important. According to existing rules, restaurants have a role to play in fighting the pandemic, and their frontline staff are under much stress. The mandatory scanning of LHS codes can solve the problem of customers "filling out paper forms with false information" once and for all. It will also benefit catering businesses and their staff alike.

Immunisation, the LHS app and social distancing are all anti-pandemic measures. But they are different in nature and function and may not be able to replace each other, let alone be taken as a quid pro quo. The mandatory scanning of codes does not mean that the restaurants can negotiate for the loosening of social distancing restrictions. Nor does it mean that the required distance between tables can be shortened to put in more for better business.

■Glossary 生字

take sth out of the equation : to remove one or more factors in a consideration of sth

entanglement : the act of becoming or the state of being caught or twisted in sth

quid pro quo : a thing given in return for sth else