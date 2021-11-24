Culture Express：Manoeuvring Modernity

【明報專訊】A culmination of percussion, modern dance and literature, Toolbox Manoeuvre is a cross-media production in which artists unite to create a ''dreamy and mystifying mindscape of contemporary life''. It is a showcase that blurs boundaries, as choreographer Alice Ma will dance to musical arrangements performed by Toolbox Percussion and Artistic Director Louis Siu, and to the rhythm of a recitation of Franz Kafka's works. A sensuous, otherworldly experience, the troupe of Manoeuvre combines visionary and acoustic elements into a swirling amalgam of arts sprinkled with Kafkaesque alienation and oddity.
◆Date & Time:
3 December (Fri), 8 pm; 4 December (Sat), 5 & 8 pm; 5 December (Sun), 5 pm
Length:
Approx. 75 minutes without intermission
Venue:
Shop 302-303, 3/F, The Pulse, Repulse Bay
Ticketing: $200 (Free Seating)
For aged 6 or above
●/ Giveaway 送飛 /
JOCKEY CLUB New Arts Power is giving away 10 tickets of Toolbox Manoeuvre (3 December, 8pm) to Ming Pao readers! To get them, answer the question below and send it with your full name, HKID (first 4 digits) and mobile phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 29 November 2021 (Mon). 5 lucky readers will be picked and each will be given 2 tickets.
◆Question: What was your most mysterious or unexplainable experience?
Thanks: JOCKEY CLUB New Arts Power
̷̷ Text: Staff Reporter ̷
