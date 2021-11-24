Common Nonsense：What If Just M?

Mr Herzog didn't pick London's Tate Modern randomly for comparison. Apart from the shared inverted T incarnation of both institutions, it was exactly Herzog & de Meuron which glitteringly converted the former bleak Bankside Power Station into the now iconic Tate Modern overseeing the scenic River Thames two decades ago. He's revisiting his mammoth gem of success while bringing our icon-to-be M+ to the same Pantheon housing all celebratory architecture-cum-artistic vision.

I had the unparalleled good fortune to live next to Tate Modern for a year when I started doing my postgraduate studies in London in September 2000. Back then Tate Modern was still fresh with the stardust sprinkled by Herzog's magic baton, establishing itself as the new centre of the contemporary art universe in the midst of the charged debates on the creative beauty or industrial hollowness trailed by its outlook. Nevertheless I sipped my coffee in its cafe, hunting down art/philosophy/literature books in its bookshop and wandering in its Turbine Hall almost every day, though I might not venture into its vast collections stuffed well on every floor on my every visit (pardon me that I was a very self-disciplined postgraduate student busy in keeping my then thesis supervisor thinking highly of me!). I have since developed my life-long awe and ire (hmmm...awe or ire? Really depends...) on contemporary art, thanks to my Tate Modern year. Relatedly but distinctively I have acquired my undying passion for the Pre-Raphaelite school because of my time spent in Tate Britain, the sister museum of Tate Modern across the river, championing the pre-1900 art works. I was a Tate member until Covid when both Tates have become beyond my horizon as if the sunlight hazes or fades into the background of one of William Turner's paintings, vividly felt but unseen.

The name ''Tate Modern'' is explicit enough in acknowledging its pedigree (belonging to the Tate Gallery family which in turn salutes to the generosity of the sugar magnate Henry Tate) and vision (modernity of art whatever that may mean). Then what is the brand M+ supposed to mean? Reportedly, according to its first director, Lars Nittve, it means ''museum and more''. Ahhhhh I see. But seriously? Museums, once upon a time, might merely signify the locus housing a material collection of treasures and artefacts for people to see and even to be overwhelmed (just think about the splendid but controversial display of the Parthenon marbles in the British Museum). But that was way in the past. Nowadays museums encompass a culture or a way of contemporary living being the convergence of leisure, travel, civic discussion, aesthetic adventure, ideological promotion/censorship, study and scholarship as well as conspicuous consumption (once upon a time it's what the post card performed, now the indiscriminate and uninvited exposures on your social media). The idea of ''museum and more'' sounds to me archaic at best and patriarchal at worst as if the brand is poking your head to tell you to look beyond the rooftop of the museum to reach and search for the proper vision laid down by the authorities. Isn't it a better case for us to look inside and inward to examine why, how and what the collections housed represent as the presence and absence of narratives, histories, tastes, philosophies and visions we may treasure and aspire for?

I'm thus quite happy to hear Suhanya Raffel, the incumbent director of M+, highlighting in a recent interview with the Financial Times that, ''Our reach is about cultural ideas and context.''

And how the audience relate their experiences and even themselves to the museum would author the context and history of M (whatever it encompasses) and the city where the M is situated. That's more apt than to be regarded as M+, perhaps. This is, I imagine, why the many cities are thriving to hire the starchitects to build their own world-class museums to identify themselves as a world-class city respectively. Without the people flocking to the museums and speaking their voices (for instance, are we still seriously interested in Zhang Xiaogang's work after being fed up with so many of his unchanging stocks in the market?), what we are left with is the physical confines of 'museums' in its obsolete sense. The audience are then doomed to be silent, being no longer part of the history. M+ is to be hurrahed only when the museum is enlivened by the people.

Otherwise the name 'M' seems to be pretty enough. In Ian Fleming's world, it doesn't take more than one single M to handle 007, no matter shaken or stirred.

■ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. This is his cat 寅恪.