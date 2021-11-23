Editorial：The Likely Reopening of the Border with China

In late September, experts from Hong Kong and the mainland held their first ''connection'' meeting to discuss matters concerning the reopening of the border. Almost two months have passed, and some progress has been made in this regard.

No doubt the SAR government does not have the initiative to decide when to reopen the border. It will be decided by the mainland authorities, whose considerations will be about pandemic prevention. The prerequisite to the reopening of the border is that it must not add to the mainland's pandemic risks. The Lunar New Year will be in early February next year, and the time around it will see the peak of the Spring Festival travel rush. The same month will also see the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, meaning that nothing must be amiss in the mainland's pandemic prevention work.

Over the past six months, the economy of Hong Kong has rebounded. The unemployment rate has fallen gradually from the peak of 7.2% at the beginning of this year. Last week the government announced that the unemployment rate from August to October had fallen by another 0.2 percentage point to 4.3%. This, however, is still somewhat remote from the 3.4% before the pandemic, let alone the 2.8% before the anti-amendment movement. The latest employment data shows that the unemployment rates in sectors such as property renovation, entertainment and arts, and catering have dropped significantly. As the pandemic eases off, the pressure on operators in some industries brought about by social distancing rules is decreasing. But it is worth noting that in the past three months, the overall unemployment rate has decreased at a significantly lower rate than before. The improvement of the employment situation seems to be facing a bottleneck. If the goal is to bring the unemployment rate down to pre-pandemic levels, the reopening of the border with mainland China must be pursued.

Before the pandemic struck, retail, catering and tourism created a large number of jobs for Hong Kong. According to the retail industry, the current overall retail sales have returned to approximately 70% of the level before the anti-amendment movement. Unless things get beyond the current state of ''internal circulation'', it will be difficult for the retail industry to return to normal. The tourism industry has been in a ''frozen'' state since the pandemic began. Only a large-scale, quarantine-free reopening of the border will present an opportunity for a way out of the predicament. The mainland is Hong Kong's largest trading partner. Furthermore, given the current vaccination rate of Hong Kong, the conditions are not there to consider ''coexistence with the virus''. Reopening the border with the mainland first is the choice that is the most compatible with realistic and economic needs. It will be of crucial importance for the further improvement of the employment situation and people's livelihood.

The orderly reopening of the border between Hong Kong and the mainland is now in sight. On the one hand, the Hong Kong government should continue to pursue pandemic prevention measures and implement the necessary measures to prevent imported cases and a domestic rebound of cases so as to remove the remaining obstacles to the reopening of the border. On the other hand, it must make the necessary preparations for the supporting measures to smoothen the arrangements for reopening the border. The reopening of the border between Macao and the mainland will be suspended if there is a single case of community infection of an unknown origin. It is expected that the arrangements of reopening Hong Kong's border with the mainland will be similar. If the two regions agree on adopting the usage of a ''cross-border health code'', the Hong Kong government should launch it as soon as possible so that those intending to apply for it can familiarise themselves with it.

明報社評 2021.11.23：通關有望水到渠成 提防甩轆做好配套

內地疫情防控專家團今天結束4天訪港行程，政商界期望通關早日水到渠成。近月本港經濟雖見起色，失業率降至疫下低位，然而一日無法恢復較大規模免檢疫通關，失業率不易回到接近疫前的水平。從公共衛生到經濟需要，香港先與內地通關，都是合理選擇。

9月底香港與內地專家舉行首次對接會議，磋商通關事宜。事隔差不多兩個月，通關工作取得一定進展。

當然，通關主導權不在特區政府，而是內地方面就防疫的考量，不會額外增加內地疫情風險，是恢復兩地通關免隔離的前提。明年2月初是農曆新年，過節前後都是春運高峰期，加上同月還有北京冬季奧運會，內地防疫更是不容有失。

過去半年本港經濟反彈，失業率亦由今年初的7.2%高峰逐步回落。當局上周公布，8至10月失業率再跌0.2個百分點，降至4.3％，惟跟疫前的3.4%，仍有一定差距，遑論與反修例前的2.8%水平相比。最新就業數據顯示，樓房裝修、文娛藝術、餐飲服務等行業的失業率，皆有明顯跌幅，社交限制對部分行業的經營壓力，隨着疫情緩和逐步減少，不過值得留意的是，近3個月整體失業率回落步伐，明顯較之前慢，就業改善似已面臨瓶頸，若想將失業率壓低到疫前水平，必須推進通關。

零售、餐飲與旅遊疫前為本港創造大量職位。零售業界表示，現時總體零售額大約回復到反修例前七成水平，若無法擺脫「塘水滾塘魚」狀態，很難進一步復常；旅遊業等自疫情以來一直冰封，唯有大規模恢復免檢疫通關，始有機會走出困境。內地是香港最大貿易伙伴，以本港目前的新冠疫苗接種情况，亦無條件談「與病毒共存」，先與內地通關是最符合現實和經濟需要的選擇，對進一步改善就業民生非常重要。

香港與內地有序通關在望，港府一方面應繼續推進防疫措施，做足所需的外防輸入內防反彈工作，為通關掃除餘下障礙，另一方面則要做好配套準備，理順通關安排。澳門內地通關，若出現一宗源頭不明社區感染個案便要暫停，預料香港的通關安排亦相似，倘若兩地同意使用「港版通關碼」，港府應早日推出，讓有意申請者熟習應用。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

without further ado：without delaying; immediately

amiss /əˈmɪs/

wrong; not as it should be

remote /rɪˈməʊt/

very different from sth

