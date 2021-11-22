Editorial:The Profound Impacts of ''Common Prosperity'' Goal

In the first 10 months of this year, the real estate industry still saw an uptick. The first half of the year, in particular, even saw a strong growth trend. The tough measures that have been introduced this time are even tougher than those in the past. Take the price limit orders. There are market guide prices that are strictly enforced for both new and second-hand properties. Indeed, the move has either discouraged many buyers and speculators or made it impossible for those intending to enter the market to make their first moves.

After the central government announced the eradication of absolute poverty, it set out the major national goal of common prosperity. This must be achieved through a coordinated array of policies and their implementation in a concrete and sustained manner. One point that has been mentioned concerning the equalisation of basic public services is the housing supply and a guaranteed housing system. If one reads between the lines, one can see that it is necessary not only to increase the supply of housing that the general public can afford, but also to make sure that the parts of society that really cannot afford a property will be entitled to guaranteed housing. Only in this way can the authorities ''promote more low-income people's movement into the middle-income stratum'' and ultimately achieve the goal of common prosperity.

The call to common prosperity is strong and definite, and the policies introduced accordingly are also very clear. The myth that housing prices will only rise but not fall is no longer the case, and this has dampened the consumer desire to invest in real estate as an infallible method to seek gains. Still, there should be a countermeasure against real estate developers' predatory profit-making tactics. In an era that allows real estate developers to make exponential gains, they have made fortunes not only by building and selling homes, but also by doing whatever it takes, making their forays into emerging industries such as electric vehicles. They might have done so because they have identified a future trend, but their capital has been raised purely through the issuance of funds that are nothing but financial shenanigans. If revenues from property sales are not satisfactory, they become unable to make interest payments or meet investors' redemption requests. This approach harms not only financial security but also the interests of a large number of retail investors, so it must be strictly restricted. Otherwise, the goal of common prosperity will not be achieved, and social stability will be affected.

The requirement that low-rent housing must be built in cities is a kind of guaranteed housing measure. It can no longer be taken as an ''optional'' instruction that is subject to the financial status of each city. Instead, data should be obtained through surveys, and the central government should set a hard target. Cities with weaker financial resources should be given certain subsidies, and local governments should be required to implement them concretely.

The ambitious goal of common prosperity has to do with the national prosperity and the peacefulness of society. More importantly, it is about promoting social equity. It should be the cornerstone of the various policies to be developed in the next few decades. This goal is bound to have a profound impact on the development of the real estate industry. This is a time when buyers should bide their time, and all of a sudden, it has caused the volume and the turnover of property sales to tumble concurrently. It is believed that local governments and real estate developers will also see the importance of this goal for the various policies, and they will take appropriate measures in a timely manner.

明報社評 2021.11.22：地產上月量價齊跌 共同富裕影響至深

國家統計局公布數據顯示，上月住宅銷售面積與總額均下跌兩成，是2015年3月以來首度下跌。

今年頭10個月房地產業仍然有輕微上升，尤其是上半年的升勢還十分強勁。這次的辣招比過去更辣，諸如限價令，新房與二手房都有市場指導價，而且嚴格執行，這一招確實使很多買家與炒家卻步，或者想入市也無從入手。

中央政府宣布消滅絕對貧困之後，提出共同富裕這個重大全國目標，是要通過各種政策的配合，以及長期切實執行去完成的。其中提到基本公共服務均等化的一點是：住房供應和保障體系。從行文的意思看，不但要提高令普羅大眾能夠負擔的住房供應量，還要令確實買不起房的群體，獲得保障住房的權利，這樣才能做到「推動更多低收入人群邁入中等收入行列」，最終做到共同富裕的目標。

共同富裕的強烈信號已經十分明確，據此推出的政策也十分清晰，房價只升不降的神話不再，已經煞住以投資房地產是圖利必殺技的購買意欲，但對於地產開發商「以本傷人」的牟利手法，也必須有所對應。房地產開發商一本萬利的年代，不但簡單依靠建屋賣房賺錢，近年還無所不為，擴張到新興行業諸如電動汽車，這或許是看中未來趨勢，但資金的籌措卻純粹是發行「玩財技」的基金，一旦賣房收入不理想，則導致無力償還利息和兌付贖回，這種做法不但危害金融安全，還損害大量散戶投資者的利益，也必須有嚴格規限，否則不但共同富裕目標不能達到，連社會安定也受到影響。

對於城市必須建廉租房的要求，是保障性住房的範疇，不能再是根據各城市自身的財政狀况多寡的「自選動作」，而是應該通過調查得出數據，由中央政府訂定一個硬指標，並給予財力薄弱的城市一定的補貼，要求地方政府切實執行。

共同富裕這個遠大目標，關係到國泰民安，更重要是促進社會公平，應該是主導未來幾十年發展各種政策的基石，這個方針勢必對房地產業發展有深遠影響，現在是買家採取觀望態度的時候，一時間造成房地產銷售量價齊跌，相信地方政府與房地產開發商也會看到這個目標對各種政策的重要性，及時採取適切的做法。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

uptick /ˈʌptɪk/

a small increase in the level or value of sth

array /əˈreɪ/

a group or collection of things or people, often one that is large or impressive

infallible /ɪnˈfæləbl/

that never fails; always doing what it is supposed to do

