Idiom Magic：BRING FORWARD (2) 提前；推前；置前

【明報專訊】Up there, in that special place in the sky where storks (鸛) are busy watching the calendar and the clock; there are times when they get things wrong and they bring forward a day of delivery (分娩). ''After all, we're not computerised!'' they will tell you. ''Once, they brought forward my due date (預產期) by several months!'' Emily exclaimed. ''Why, I hadn't even finished knitting booties (嬰兒軟鞋;嬰兒襪) for the little thing!'' In this case, bring forward is to advance something to an earlier time or date.