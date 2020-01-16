英文

Australian in HK：Media Conference on Homelessness

【明報專訊】On October 26 my NGO MercyHK was one of seven NGOs which held a media conference to highlight the situation of homelessness in Hong Kong, especially describing the effect of Covid-19 on the more than 1,500 people who spend each night ''on the street''.

Ming Pao was one of many media agencies which published reports about the conference.

A link to all reports is here: https://bit.ly/32lr2vP

I hope that Hong Kong will follow Canada's example. Canada found that homelessness was costing seven billion dollars a year...for social services, hospitals, police, courts, prisons. So Canada established a Homelessness Strategy:

