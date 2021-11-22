Mona's Musings：Accessible Hiking Trails

As a first-timer, I found the concept of ''accessibility'' difficult to grasp. To my untrained eyes, a path is accessible as long as it is well-connected by public transport. Little did I understand the situation of those in a wheelchair. For a start, there is limited public transport that supports wheelchairs. Rehabuses specially designed for the purpose are insufficient in numbers, making the commute a challenge. All these redefined accessibility in ways that weren't intuitive to me.

We started at Stanley Market and soon made a turn onto an uphill path, littered with pebbles and rocks from a loose slope nearby, which could easily puncture wheels. Our well-travelled wheelchair user navigated with ease and was only stopped by a lamp post abruptly planted in the middle of the road. Either side of it was too narrow for him to pass. Not far from this, a section of the pedestrian path was completely blocked off by cars parked illegally. We were left with no other choice but to venture into the car lanes. Moving forward required vigilance and spontaneity. After the rough patch, we were finally on the trail to Chung Hom Kok, pampered with the view of Lamma Island on an exceptionally clear day.

Hiking with a wheelchair user did not feel different from my usual excursions. The well-spirited company made the scenery all the more enjoyable. Of course, I had the luxury to be free of responsibilities as an observer. But wheelchair users are equipped with acute sensitivity to their surroundings and remarkable adaptability to handle multiple terrains. Accessibility is often not about significant changes as it is about details. Thoughtful road designs and considerate user behaviours would create a welcoming environment for disabled people to enjoy various activities and venues just as others do.

