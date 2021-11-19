Editorial：Amend the Law to Protect Children from Abuse

In 2018, ''Lam Lam'', a 5-year-old girl, died after prolonged abuse by her biological father and stepmother. More than a hundred wounds were found on the deceased. In April this year, the court convicted the pair of murder and imprisoned them for life. Half a year on, the court has had to deal with yet another harrowing case of child abuse that took place in 2019. A couple were entrusted to take care of a friend's 22-month-old daughter. Over the course of six months, the couple beat the baby girl repeatedly, even chaining a dog leash to her waist and leaving her alone at home. In June of the same year, the baby girl died of severe head injuries. It was later confirmed that there were 70 fresh and old injuries on her body.

What have these children done to deserve such violence from adults? The murdered baby girl was still in her babbling years and was as innocent as a lamb. She was completely defenceless against such physical abuse. The couple in question have three young children under the age of 9, so it was impossible for them to be completely ignorant of taking care of babies. According to phone messages between the two, the woman threatened to hit the baby girl hard, while the man once mentioned that he ''almost killed the girl just now'', showing that the two understood what they had done. The female defendant mentioned that she had never received any payment from the friend for the baby girl's living expenses before the incident happened. However, frustration from financial disputes between adults should not be vented on children. The facts of the case show that the baby girl was in normal health before she was handed over to the couple in question, but she became malnourished later and suffered from brain underdevelopment. All the signs are that the baby girl had been living an inhumane life over the half a year leading up to her death.

The couple involved in the case pleaded guilty to child abuse in the High Court. The judge sentenced them to 5 years and 4 months in prison last week. Some people feel that the sentence is too light and disproportionate to the tragic death of the baby girl. However, the judge's sentencing was limited by the criminal charge brought against the couple as well as the law. While the facts of the case were sufficient to prove that the defendants abused the baby girl, there was no concrete evidence that the baby girl's death from severe head injuries had been directly caused by the couple's torture. For that reason, the prosecution could not charge the couple with murder. It was only able to handle the case as ordinary child abuse and charged the couple with the ''Offences against the Person'' Ordinance, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. The judge took 8 years as the starting point for sentencing. After considering the defendants' guilty pleas and other factors, the judge handed down this ruling. If the sentence is not severe enough, the problem may not lie with the judge, but with the flaws of existing child protection laws which have rendered the ruling unable to effectively reflect the seriousness of the crime. It is necessary for the authorities to amend the law as soon as possible by increasing the penalties for child abuse. Otherwise, society might get the wrong message that ''the court might not be able to hand down a heavy sentence if a child abuse case does not result in death''.

While Hong Kong has a Child Fatality Review Panel, its focus is mainly on macroanalysis instead of detailed inspection of individual cases, nor does it wield any legal authority. The authorities should take a look at how foreign countries are doing it and establish an investigative mechanism tasked specifically with reviewing death cases to identify the ''blind spots'' of child protection work.

明報社評 2021.11.19：受虐慘况拷問良知 修例護童勿再蹉跎

虐兒事件一宗都嫌多，可惜悲劇卻是一再上演，法庭本周就一名女嬰死亡事件，判處一對情侶監禁，庭上披露的情節駭人聽聞，女嬰遍體鱗傷，令人懷疑下手者是否有惻隱之心。

2018年，5歲女童「臨臨」遭生父及繼母長期虐待致死，死者身上驗出百多處傷痕，今年4月，法庭判兩人謀殺罪名成立，監禁終身。半年過去，法庭又要處理另一宗駭人虐兒案。事件發生於2019年，一對情侶受託照顧友人22個月大女兒，兩人在半年間多次虐打女嬰，甚至以狗鏈綁在女嬰腰間，把她獨留家中。同年6月，女嬰因頭部嚴重受創致死，事後證實身上有70處新傷舊患。

大人施暴，稚子何辜。遇害女嬰尚在牙牙學語，天真無邪，面對虐打全無逃避反抗能力。涉案情侶本身育有3名9歲以下年幼子女，不可能完全不懂照顧嬰兒。根據兩人互傳的手機短訊，女方揚言要重手打女嬰，男方則提及「剛剛幾乎打死女童」，反映二人明白自己所作所為。女被告提到，案發前從未收過友人支付女嬰生活費，然而大人之間縱有錢銀瓜葛，也不應該拿稚子發泄。案情顯示，女嬰未託付涉案情侶照顧前健康正常，後來卻營養不良，腦部發育亦不全，種種迹象顯示，女嬰去世前半年，過着非人生活。

涉案情侶在高院承認一項虐兒罪，法官本周判處兩人監禁5年4個月，有人覺得判刑太輕，不能反映女嬰死亡慘况，然而法官量刑受限於控罪，亦受限於法律。雖然案情足以證明被告虐待女嬰，惟並無確鑿證據顯示女嬰頭部重創死亡，是兩人施虐直接導致，控方未能控以謀殺罪，只能按一般虐兒案處理方式，以「侵害人身罪」檢控，監禁10年已是最高刑罰。法官以8年為量刑起點，考慮被告認罪等因素後，得出今次裁決，若說判刑不夠重，問題未必出在法官，而是現行保護兒童法例有缺失，令裁決無法有效反映罪行嚴重性，當局有必要盡快修改法例，提高虐兒罰則，否則有可能向社會發出錯誤信息，即「虐兒若不致死，法庭未必可以重判」。

現時本港雖有兒童死亡個案檢討委員會，惟工作主要集中於宏觀分析，並非逐宗個案檢視，亦無法定權力，當局應參考外國做法，設立專門調查機制，審視具體死亡個案，找出保護兒童工作盲點所在。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

occurrence /əˈkʌrəns/

something that happens or exists

wield /wiːld/

to have and use power, authority, etc.

mechanism /ˈmekənɪzəm/

a method or a system for achieving sth

