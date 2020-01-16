Write on...：THE REWARD LETTER

''That's what he should have been doing all along,'' I overheard my dad telling my mother. ''Before all those medical bills came rolling in.'' I heard the sound of a match as he lighted a cigarette. ''At least that other one who's messing around with paint and ink isn't going to be coming home with a kaput clavicle.''

''You're talking about Steven? I think he's doing pretty good. The summer away seems to have helped him. He's a lot less withdrawn, and he's learning to work with tempura and oil paint. That pleases him, and it pleases me too,'' my mother answered.

''You don't get letters for tempura and oil paint,'' my dad said. ''You get letters for basketball, for football, for weight lifting. You get letters for track and field. You get nothing for tempura and oil paint.''

''You get no doctor's bills for broken clavicles either,'' my mother responded.

''Yeah? Well pin that one in the school's yearbook,'' he laughed.

I was in the basement putting together a frame so I could stretch a piece of canvas on it and prepare it for painting. I'd decided I was going to paint a picture of our house, going across the street to the Kirkby's front yard to do it so I could put in the elm trees that stand along our curb. I wanted to do it to look like a scene I'd seen in National Geographic of a shingled house under some trees in France.

''Letters aren't everything,'' Mother said.

''Mine got me you, didn't they?'' he answered. Dad had a sweater with letters. He had a couple of them, in fact. I had seen them on hangers in his closet at grandma's.

''Nothing of the kind!'' she exclaimed. ''Whatever gave you that idea?''

''Well, it's true. Girls are attracted to top dogs, aren't they?'' He chuckled. ''It's human nature, it's what makes the world go 'round. And look at Hank, he's out there getting his letter. He'll prove it, he'll be bringing home his share of pretty girls pretty soon.''

''I still say letters aren't everything,'' she said.

I stopped banging away at the frame and put down the hammer. If he asked me, I'd tell him I was on the side of my mother in that because not once did I ever think of getting a school letter. Why would I? Letters are those button-up-the-front sweaters in the colors of the school. They have a big, fat school initial on them, and they're awarded to students for doing something outstanding in sport. For something like football or track, and maybe for wrestling, boxing and so forth. I guess kids in the school band get letters too, but I'm not sure. About one thing my dad was right, though: no one ever got a letter for painting a picture or writing a poem.

̷̷ by John Bell Smithback ̷

© John Bell Smithback