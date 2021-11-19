名人教英文：All above board 一切清楚明白

波莉：究竟什麼時候才買到那幢房子？已經拖了很久。

Nadhim: Well, it shouldn't be too long now. There are one or two outstanding things, like the building surveyor's report.

納迪姆：不會再拖太久了，還有一兩件事未辦妥而已，例如建築測量師報告。

Polly: Isn't that in yet?

波莉：報告還沒有收到嗎？

Nadhim: No, it's due next week, but I know that the building is basically sound, because my brother has looked it over.

納迪姆：還沒有，原定下星期才送到。但那幢房子經我哥哥看過，基本上並無不妥。

Polly: What about the financial side? The purchase agreement seems very complicated to me. I'm not sure I fully understand it. Are you certain it's all above board?

波莉：財務上怎樣？那份買賣協議看來很複雜，我不敢說完全了解。你確定條款都清楚明白嗎？

Nadhim: Yes, absolutely. I've gone over it several times with the financial adviser and he's happy with it. And the lawyer also says it's all fine.

納迪姆：不錯，絕對清楚明白。我與財務顧問一起研究過幾次，他認為很妥當。律師也說一切沒問題。

Polly: It's a lot of money we'll be paying. What if something goes wrong?

波莉：我們要付很多錢，有問題怎麼辦？

Nadhim: You worry too much. It'll be fine.

納迪姆：你過慮了，沒問題的。

Polly: I hope you're right.

波莉：希望你所言不差。◆

Above board或作above-board及aboveboard，字面意思是「在板上」。這成語十六世紀末已見使用，一般認為是出自紙牌遊戲：玩紙牌者，把手放在桌面上，顯得光明正大，不會在桌面下換牌作弊。引伸其義，above board是指（計劃/交易等）光明正大或誠誠實實，例如：(1) A democratic election system must be fair and aboveboard (民主選舉制度必須公平，事事光明正大)。(2) Government officials should conduct themselves with integrity, and should do nothing that is not above board and seen to be above board (政府官員須廉潔自持，行事光明正大，而其光明正大更要有目共睹)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。