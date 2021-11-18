Editorial：LegCo Polls Shall Reshape HK's Political Culture on the Basis of Integrity and Diversity

The nomination period for the election ended last Friday (November 12). A total of 154 candidates have signed up, but the traditional pan-democratic parties did not send anyone to run for office. Following the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Central Government's electoral reform under the principle of ''patriots governing Hong Kong'', core figures of mainstream pan-democratic parties have either been put behind bars because of anti-amendment storm cases or have left Hong Kong. The remaining have many reservations about standing for an election under the new system, or have decided not to run after judging that it will be difficult to avoid ''disqualification'' by the Candidate Eligibility Review Committee. The electoral structure of ''pro-democracy parties versus pro-establishment camps'' that has remained since the Handover no longer exists.

According to the political affiliations reported by the candidates, at least 13 (8%) identified with the non-establishment camp. However, it must be pointed out that these ''non-establishment candidates'' were only regarded as moderates or centrists in the past and were not recognised by the pan-democrats as fellows of the same line. In previous political discourses, ''non-establishment'' and ''pan-democrats'' were often treated as synonyms. But under the new system, the two notions have to some degree decoupled. The ''non-establishment candidates'' are named so mainly because parts of their pasts could be traced back to the pan-democrats, or because they had relatively frequent contacts or links with the democratic camps. The substance of their political platforms and styles are yet to be observed.

Looking at the nomination list, there are two noteworthy points in this Legco election. First, there are way more fresh faces. Second, unprecedentedly every seat will be contested. Of the 154 contenders, only 33 are seeking re-election. Furthermore, some heavy-weight business figures who have never stood in elections, some academic researchers and more will also run in the election.

A few years ago, no one would imagine that there would be a university vice-chancellor or retired government department directors running for Legco. From a positive perspective, having more social elites engaging in politics may help elevate the level of legislative debates. However, they are usually burdened with many matters themselves. When they become councillors, they may not be able to concentrate on political deliberations, nor get used to communicating and getting in touch with the public. How their political participation will affect the Legco culture and political ecology is a question that warrants time and observation.

明報社評 2021.11.18：選舉重塑政治文化 務須維護廉潔多元

立法會選舉下月舉行，154人報名競逐90個席位，全部議席皆有競爭，就連過去長期是「自動當選」的一些功能界別議席亦要選舉。有人質疑這是刻意安排「陪跑」，亦有人認為選舉有競爭，總比沒有好，究竟今次選舉競爭性有多大，選舉工程展開後自有分曉。中央落實「愛國者治港」，今次是選舉制度修改後首次立法會改選，傳統泛民政黨缺席，以非建制派姿態參選者，過去多被視為溫和中間派，政治鬥爭再非選舉主旋律，遊戲規則改變，新面孔湧現，必會逐步催生新的選舉議題、政治論述以至合縱連橫，今次選舉將是本港政治文化和生態的一次重塑，促進良政善治、反映多元意見、維護廉潔公正，必須成為新政治文化的核心。

選舉提名期上周五結束，共有154人報名，惟並無傳統泛民政黨派人參選。隨着〈港區國安法〉實施，以及中央修改選舉制度落實「愛國者治港」，泛民主流政黨核心人物，要麼因為反修例風暴案件繫獄，要麼離開了香港，餘下者對於在新制度下參選多有保留，又或自忖難過資格審查委員會「DQ」一關，最終並無派人角逐，回歸以來「泛民對建制」的選舉格局不復存在。

根據參選人報稱的政治立場，至少13人（8％）自認非建制派，然而必須指出，這批「非建制派參選人」，昔日只被視為溫和派、中間派，不被泛民視為同道人。舊的政治論述中，「非建制派」與「泛民」常被當成近義詞，然而在新制度下，這兩個概念某程度已脫鈎，所謂「非建制派參選人」，主要是因為他們過去與泛民有些淵源，又或跟他們有較多接觸聯繫，具體政綱與行事風格仍待觀察。

觀乎參選名單，這次立法會選舉還有兩點值得留意，一是多了很多新面孔，二是破天荒每席都有競爭。154名參選者，只有33人屬爭取連任，另外亦有一些從未參選的重量級商界人物、從事學術研究人士等參選。

數年前根本無法想像會有大學副校長、退休署長參選。從正面角度看，多了社會精英問政，有助提高議政水平，可是他們本身往往亦有很多事務纏身，當上議員後，未必能夠專注議政，也可能不習慣與公眾溝通接觸，他們參政對議會文化及政治生態的影響，需要時間觀察。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

also-ran /ˈɔːl.səʊ.ræn/

sb in a competition/election etc. who is unlikely to do well or who has failed

indispensable /ˌɪndɪˈspensəbl/

too important to be without

unprecedentedly /ʌnˈpresɪdentɪdli/

in a way that has never happened, been done or been known before

