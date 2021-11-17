Editorial : Xi and Biden Pledge Peace Amid Lurking Taiwan Strait Conflict

The Sino-US relationship has been in a downward spiral in recent years. The bottomless diplomatic provocations by the Trump administration jeopardised the footings of Sino-US relations and raised the risks of conflict significantly. After Biden took office, the White House took more than half a year to review its China policy. The triple-faceted relationship of "competition, collaboration and confrontation" proposed by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken can be seen as the basic framework of Biden's attitude towards China. The latest Xi-Biden virtual summit thus marks an official new start for the Sino-US relationship.

The Xi-Biden summit lasted for more than three hours. According to the two sides' account of the summit afterwards, the meeting was a friendly one. Biden and Xi had known each other long before they became national leaders and had a certain degree of mutual understanding. Right at the very start of the summit yesterday (November 16), Xi called Biden his "old friend". Symbols and signs are often given high importance in diplomacy. Particularly, the term "old friend" carries special meaning in Chinese diplomacy, even though an "old friend" may not equate to a current "good friend". Xi's opening remarks had the dual effect of sending out a friendly message and to a certain extent, testing Biden's attitude. Biden beat about the bush and avoided mentioning the word "friend" from beginning to end. Still, he clearly admitted their long-standing fellowship between the lines, and his tone was already significantly different from his previous ones.

The Xi-Biden summit is important because it has restored the predictability of the interactions between the two nations. According to Xinhua News Agency, the two leaders had "thorough and in-depth communication and exchanges on issues of strategic, overarching and fundamental importance shaping the development of China-US relations and on important issues of mutual interest". Both presidents agreed that the meeting was fruitful and helped increase their mutual understanding. This account highlights that the presiding focus of the summit was in fact, to sort out the major principal problems concerning their relations rather than to discuss anything practical. The pursuit of "productive outcomes" of specific issues will be a matter of the next step.

Xi stressed that no conflict and no confrontation is a line that both sides must hold, and hoped that Biden will steer America's China policy back on the track of reason and pragmatism. Meanwhile, Biden emphasised on ensuring that the competition between the two countries does not veer into conflict. With the speculation that China and the US will "definitely go to war" growing even more popular in recent years, the fact that Xi and Biden have made it clear that they do not want to wage war against each other is of great significance.

明報社評2021.11.17：習拜不願兵戎相見 台海烽火風險未消

中美元首視像峰會，為穩定兩國關係踏出重要一步。國家主席習近平強調和平共處，美國總統拜登則表示要避免競爭演變成衝突，中美關係進入新時期，縱使博弈依舊激烈，兩國互動至少有望重拾可預期性，降低開戰風險，然而台灣問題始終是一大隱憂。近月台海局勢緊張，北京一再抨擊台北當局「倚美謀獨」、美方有人企圖「以台制華」，警告玩火者必自焚。有關論調並不新鮮，可是同一番話，由國家主席親自向美國總統嚴正說出，分量與性質可不一樣。中美「競合關係」新常態，能否確保鬥而不破，避免兵戎相見，還看美台兩地政治人物是否知所分寸，適時收手。

近年中美關係螺旋向下，特朗普政府外交挑釁無底線，危及中美關係基石，戰爭風險顯著上升。拜登接任後，白宮重新審視對華政策，歷時半年有餘，國務卿布林肯提出的「競爭、合作、對抗」三重關係，可視為拜登對華基本框架。今次習拜視像峰會，標誌中美關係正式踏入新階段。

習拜峰會歷時逾3小時，根據會後中美雙方的描述，會晤氣氛良好。拜登與習近平未當國家元首之前已相識，彼此有一定了解，昨天峰會，習近平一開場就以「老朋友」相稱。外交重視符號象徵，「老朋友」一詞在中國外交別具意義，儘管「老朋友」不等於現在是「好朋友」。習近平的開場白，既是釋出善意，某程度亦是測試拜登態度。拜登回話避重就輕，「朋友」一詞始終沒有宣之於口，言語之間卻明確承認了兩人的交情，調門已跟之前顯著有別。

今次習拜會之所以重要，在於重拾兩國互動的可預測性。根據新華社的報道，習拜就中美關係發展的「戰略性、全局性、根本性問題」，以及共同關心的重要問題，進行了充分及深入的溝通，兩國元首都認為會晤「富有成效」，有利增長相互了解。有關說法突出今次峰會首要重點，在於先搞清楚兩國關係一些重大原則問題，而非實務磋商，具體議題爭取「成果」是下一步的事。

習近平強調不衝突不對抗是必須堅守的底線，期望拜登推動美國對華政策回歸理性務實軌道，拜登則表示必須避免兩國競爭演變成衝突。中美「必有一戰」之說，近年甚囂塵上，習拜表態不欲兵戎相見，具有重大意義。

■Glossary

生字

rhetoric : a special way of using language in speech or writing to influence people

downward spiral : a situation that is getting worse quickly and difficult to control

beat about the bush : to avoid getting to the point of an issue or addressing sth directly