Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. An informal way of addressing a doctor, whether medical or academic (3)
3. A child who is very mischievous might be called an _____ , a little devil (3)
6. Adjective describing a business giving all its earnings to charity (3,6)
7. A male bird with a long brightly coloured tail, impressive when spread out (7)
8. A time-period that is hundreds of years long (9)
10. Your favourite outdoor plants could be grown in this: a flower _____ (3)
11. The present moment of time: neither earlier nor later (3)
Clues Down
1. A room used especially for pastimes and interesting activities (3)
2. A: I am _____ about C.
B: Me too. She never eats enough, you know. (9)
3. What a vaccine is expected to prevent (9)
4. To have a choice but without knowing exactly what: to take _____ -luck (3)
5. Jokes that are very funny could make the listeners _____ _____ (5,2)
8. Where the driver usually sits in a bull-dozer (3)
9. A happy family group in the animal world: a _____ and her piglets (3)