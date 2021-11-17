Word Puzzle

1. An informal way of addressing a doctor, whether medical or academic (3)

3. A child who is very mischievous might be called an _____ , a little devil (3)

6. Adjective describing a business giving all its earnings to charity (3,6)

7. A male bird with a long brightly coloured tail, impressive when spread out (7)

8. A time-period that is hundreds of years long (9)

10. Your favourite outdoor plants could be grown in this: a flower _____ (3)

11. The present moment of time: neither earlier nor later (3)

Clues Down

1. A room used especially for pastimes and interesting activities (3)

2. A: I am _____ about C.

B: Me too. She never eats enough, you know. (9)

3. What a vaccine is expected to prevent (9)

4. To have a choice but without knowing exactly what: to take _____ -luck (3)

5. Jokes that are very funny could make the listeners _____ _____ (5,2)

8. Where the driver usually sits in a bull-dozer (3)

9. A happy family group in the animal world: a _____ and her piglets (3)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷