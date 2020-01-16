Study Abroad：Guns and Bombs: Just Another Weekend in America?

The first question people ask me when I tell them that I study in the US is almost always ''Do people carry a gun there?'' I actually have not seen civilians carrying a gun. I live in the Northeast where guns are not a common sight, compared to the South. I do know a classmate from Georgia who has a gun, but since they are not allowed on Cornell campus, he has it locked away in a gun cabinet far away. I feel quite unsafe in New York City where shootings are a regular occurrence (1,531 recorded shootings in 2020), but I never really felt like my life was in danger at Cornell. From time to time, I would think about how easy it would be for someone to just carry a gun into one of the buildings, since many of them don't require key card access. But something like that rarely ever happens­— until this weekend. It feels incredibly surreal. One of my friends told me that some people were screaming and crying as they ran down the street from the buildings concerned. I very much hope that this was just a freakish weekend that will not repeat itself, although it also points to a wider and more deep-seated problem that America has struggled with and will continue to struggle with for decades, if not centuries to come.

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a Sophomore at Cornell University majoring in Economics and Computer Science. Before university, she went to a boarding school in the UK for six years. She is passionate about sustainability, current affairs, data science and languages. If she is not working, you will probably find her discovering new places with her friends or making espresso.