Onward and Upward：''Eye in fine frenzy rolling''

̷̷ ''The poet's eye, in fine frenzy rolling,/Doth glance from heaven to earth, from earth to heaven'' ̷

Now that I'm a writer and writing coach, I only need to re-read the text to see how much I've changed: in place of its-all-Greek-to-me-ness is a sense of amazement that the very thing Shakespeare's poem does is what I try to engage my mind to do every day.

It is by glancing ''from heaven to earth, from earth to heaven'' — by scanning my field of vision for material that can add whimsy — that I am able to demonstrate to students how to go beyond writing English that is merely correct:

̷̷ Student's copy: I'm a 14-year-old studying at St Albans School. I first arrived in the UK four months ago. I am working hard on adapting to my new environment. My current school looks much more beautiful than my old one, though, so this is one thing to be grateful for. ̷

̷̷ My rewrite: Even though I've been attending St Albans School for four months already, every time the end-of-school bell rings and I walk out of campus, I still have difficulty getting used to the fact that I'm now treading the grounds of an institution that's over 1000 years old, and that I can now boast that I attend the same school as Stephen Hawking. ̷

̷̷ Student's copy: When the cool crowd asked me to join them on a boat trip, I said yes, even though I had Thalassophobia (fear of deep waters). When I went on the trip, I was really nervous. I was hoping I could just stay on the boat, but was eventually forced to swim due to unforeseen reasons. ̷

̷̷ My rewrite: My dread of the sea may have had a fancy name— psychologists have christened it Thalassophobia (sounds like the name of a beautiful maiden in a Greek myth, right?)— but being afflicted by it was no picnic. There was a time when the mere act of watching documentaries on submarines was enough to set off a panic attack on me. Yet I was eventually cured of my neurosis, in the most unexpected of circumstances. ̷

While I can't pinpoint how I've come to acquire the ability to write with flair, it must have something to do with my liking for catching writers I admire in the act of eyeing the cosmos in a ''fine frenzy rolling'' manner.

An average writer who wants to say ''Hong Kong people inherited their love for horse racing and hiking from the British'' would have written just that. Those who wish to make further headway with their English, however, should study the treatment Jan Morris gave to the topic in her book, Hong Kong:

̷̷ ''An old tale tells of the Chinese gentleman who, watching a pair of Englishmen sweating away at a game of tennis, inquired why they did not hire coolies to play it for them. Certainly we may imagine Chinese residents observing the early colonists with a bewildered air, as the foreign devils hurled themselves around tracks on ponies, clambered up unnecessary gradients or disturbed the water-spirits by diving in cold wet seas. Presently, though, Chinese were not only gambling on, but actually riding ponies at Happy Valley, and in the end all those imperial pastimes, except possibly cricket and rugby, were to be pursued at least as vigorously by the indigenes. Today...young Hong Kong Chinese [hike] somewhere in the outlying islands in the hundreds [on] every fine weekend, wearing spotless [windbreaker jackets] and neat clean boots...One cannot help thinking that the old British colonists, as they set for their two-mile walk before the morning kedgeree, would have liked to think of [the Hong Kong hikers] as a legacy of their own.'' ̷

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong. My personal website is https://michellengwritings.com/