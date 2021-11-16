Editorial：A Multi-Pronged Approach Needed to Curb Wild Boars in Urban Areas

In 2019, the AFCD conducted a preliminary survey research on the number of wild boars. While the final findings have yet to be announced, the preliminary analysis shows that there are 1,800 to 3,300 wild boars in Hong Kong. In recent years, many people in society have become concerned about animal rights. Four years ago, the government stopped the practice of hunting wild boars, and two civilian boar-hunting teams disbanded after their licences were not renewed. At the same time, officers from the department began to inject wild boars with contraceptives or perform sterilisation operations on them on the spot before releasing them back into the wild. Through this ''trap, neuter, return'' policy, it was hoped that the growth rate of the wild boar population could be arrested.

According to government data, from the end of 2017 to November 2020, the AFCD captured about 660 wild boars. More than 40% of them were given contraceptive injections or sterilised by the AFCD. About 500 wild boars in total were relocated to the countryside far away from residential areas. However, news of wild boars appearing in urban areas has still been reported from time to time in recent years. Recently, when a police officer was handling a case of a ''wild boar sighting'' at North Point, he was bitten by a wild boar, suffering wounds that cut deep to the bone. Responding to the incident, the AFCD said that it was considering more stringent measures to deal with wild boars appearing in urban areas or nearby residential areas. Several days later, it quickly announced a strategy adjustment. In the future, the department will launch five operations a month to capture wild boars in urban areas regularly and put them down.

In general, wild boars are afraid of people and prefer to scavenge for food at night. The probability of wild boars attacking people is normally not high. However, some people's well-meaning feeding of them might have changed their habits in such a way that not only are they no longer afraid of people, but they also think that they can ask people for food. There was an incident in which a sounder of wild boars bit and damaged a motorcycle seat. An animal concern group admitted that they could not rule out the possibility that the boars had been angry at the tourist's failure to give them food. The increase in wild boars in the Southern District and Siu Sai Wan is also related to illegal feeding and illegal land reclamation from hills. The illegal feeding of wild animals such as monkeys, wild boars and feral pigeons creates health and safety issues. While the government has laws prohibiting such behaviour, law enforcement has been lax. There are fewer than 50 prosecutions per year, and the penalties have been insufficient to deter offenders. According to the law, feeding wild animals in non-feeding areas such as Kam Shan Country Park is liable to a maximum fine of $10,000. In other locations, the fine is basically the same as that for littering at just $1,500. The authorities must step up their publicity and education campaigns to explain the harmful consequences of the illegal feeding of wild animals. At the same time, they should expand the range of prohibited feeding areas and increase the fines.

The problem of wild boars in the urban areas of Hong Kong is aggravating. If it poses a nuisance and threat to residents, the matter must be followed up concretely. The authorities should act according to the actual situation and do not have to rule out any options. As for whether there is a need to reinstate civilian boar-hunting teams in rural areas, the government should think twice. Wild boars are part of the natural ecology. If they live in the countryside and in peace with humans, the authorities should not wipe out their entire population.

明報社評 2021.11.16：多管齊下遏市區野豬 打擊非法餵飼勤執法

野豬問題掀熱議，漁護署宣布定期捕捉市區野豬並人道毁滅，以免危及居民，有團體發起聯署反對，認為當局可繼續採取非致命方式處理。

漁護署2019年就野豬數目展開前期調查研究，最終結果有待公布，初步分析顯示，全港有1800至3300頭野豬。近年社會有不少人關注動物權益，政府4年前叫停野豬狩獵，兩支民間狩獵隊其後不獲續牌解散；與此同時，署方人員開始為野豬注射避孕針，或就地施行絕育手術，再放歸野外，即所謂「捕捉、絕育、放回」政策，盼可遏止野豬數目增長速度。

根據政府數據，由2017年底至2020年11月，漁護署捕獲約660頭野豬，署方為其中四成多避孕或絕育，共計約有500頭野豬被遷往遠離民居的郊野，然而有關野豬出沒市區的新聞，近年依然時有所聞。最近更有警員在北角處理一宗「野豬發現」案時，遭野豬噬咬至傷口見骨。漁護署回應稱考慮以更嚴厲措施，處理市區或民居附近出沒的野豬，數天後即宣布調整策略，未來署方每月將採取5次行動，定期捕捉市區野豬並人道毁滅。

一般野豬習性怕人，寧可在夜間「搵食」，正常而言，襲擊人的機率本來不高，可是部分市民的「善心餵飼」，有可能改變野豬的習性，不僅令牠們不再怕人，甚至認為可以向人討食物。試過有野豬群咬爛電單車座椅，關注動物組織承認，不排除牠們是因為不滿遊人不予食物而發惡；南區和小西灣一帶野豬增加，亦跟有人非法餵食及非法開墾山頭有關。非法餵飼猴子野豬白鴿等野生動物，衍生衛生與安全問題，政府雖有法例禁止，卻執法不嚴，每年檢控不足50宗，罰則阻嚇力亦不足。根據法例，在金山郊野公園等禁餵區餵飼野生動物，最高罰款1萬元，其他地方基本上與亂拋垃圾一樣，僅罰1500元。當局必須一邊加強宣傳教育，說明非法餵飼野生動物禍害，同時擴大禁餵區範圍，加重罰款。

本港市區野豬問題加劇，倘若對居民構成滋擾和威脅，就要切實跟進，當局應視乎實際情况行動，不必排除任何選項，至於鄉郊是否有需要重設狩獵隊，則應三思。野豬是自然生態一部分，若牠們居於郊外，與人類相安無事，當局不應該趕盡殺絕。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

scavenge /ˈskævɪndʒ/

to search through waste for things that can be used or eaten

well-meaning：intending to be helpful, but not succeeding

wipe out：to destroy or remove sb/sth completely

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm