Editorial : China's Ban on the Export of Fertilisers Affects the Globe

On the 15th of last month, China's customs started to conduct strict inspections on the export of 29 kinds of fertiliser products as part of a new regulation. Products that have not been inspected or have failed to pass the inspections will be prohibited from being exported. The promulgation of such a list effectively means a ban on the export of these products. Prior to the implementation of the ban, the National Development and Reform Commission had already announced related "advice" on its official website in late July and convened a meeting of major chemical plants to explain the origins of the policy.

The ban on the export of chemical fertilisers was issued due to the sharp increases in the prices of the main raw materials for the production of chemical fertilisers. The prices of coal and natural gas have also kept rising in international markets. As the COVID-19 pandemic is easing off, economic recovery is around the corner. In addition, extreme weather is also fueling the expectation of a "cold winter" this year and thus a substantial increase in demand for coal and natural gas. China has experienced power outages in many provinces, and the prices of raw materials for commodities have risen sharply, leading to an increase in the cost of industrial products. The central government's response measures are aimed at ensuring that coal is being used for heating and power generation and stabilising prices to avoid inflationary concerns.

A rise in the price of flour will lead to a rise in the price of bread as well. The price of chemical fertilisers started to rise in the international market last year, and this year it has soared even further. The mainland's export of chemical fertilisers increased by 30% in the first nine months of this year. The increase in exports has led to a tight supply and rises in prices domestically. Farmers have started to struggle to cope with the price rises, but they cannot do away with fertilisers. Judging from this trend, grain prices on the mainland will inevitably rise, and there might be farmers switching to other crops, thus affecting the overall grain output. As food security is an important component of national security, the national government will not stand idly by.

China is the largest producer, consumer, and exporter of chemical fertilisers among nations. If China "sneezes" concerning its fertiliser policies, the international market will also "catch a cold". Forty percent of South Korea's cars use diesel, and industrial urea must be used to neutralise the harmful gases emitted. As 97% of South Korea's industrial urea comes from China, the country has become the first "victim" of this ban.

The unique change China has undergone is that its economic development has matured, and the international community is facing a general problem of climate deterioration. Since China has promised that its carbon emissions will peak by 2030, it must take all possible means to achieve this goal. It can thus be expected that from now on, similar moves to ban the export of high-energy-consumption products such as chemical fertilisers are in the pipeline. After all, any policy of a country should be considered based on the interests of the country itself before anything else. Furthermore, banning the export of products that seriously pollute the environment will be recognised by the international community as well.

明報社評2021.11.15：化肥停出口世界受衝擊 格局變中國話語權提升

香港關注工業尿素停止供港對柴油車使用者的影響，其實，工業尿素只是內地最近實施限制化肥出口的其中一種，整體的影響更加深遠，包括全球化肥與糧食價格上漲以至新能源政策等等。

從上月15日起，中國海關執行一項新規定，對29種化肥產品出口實行嚴格的檢查，未經檢查或者檢查不合格的，一律禁止出口。其實，頒布這樣一個清單，實質上就是說禁止這類產品出口。實施這項禁令之前，發改委在7月底已經在官方網站公布有關「勸喻」，並召集主要的化工廠開會解釋政策的由來。

禁止出口化肥是由於化肥生產主要原料價格大幅上升，煤炭和天然氣價格在國際市場拾級而上，在疫情緩和下經濟復蘇腳步臨近，加上極端天氣預期今年會有「冷冬」而對煤炭和天然氣的需求大幅增加。中國則出現多個省份斷電，大宗商品原材料價格急升，導致工業產品成本增加，中央政府的應對措施，要保證煤炭用在供暖發電，以及平抑物價避免通脹隱憂。

麵粉價格上漲，麵包的價格也會上漲。化肥價格在國際市場上去年已經開始上漲，今年進一步急升，內地出口化肥，今年頭9個月增加了三成，出口增加導致國內供應緊張而價格飈升，農民已經開始吃不消，但又不能不用化肥，按照這個趨勢，內地糧食價格勢必會上升，或者會出現農民改種其他作物而影響糧食總體產量。糧食安全是國家安全的重要組成部分，國家對此是不會坐視不理的。

中國是化肥的最大生產國、消費國和出口國，中國對於化肥政策「打個噴嚏」，國際市場都會「感冒」。韓國四成汽車使用柴油，必須使用工業尿素中和排放有害氣體，其工業尿素97%來自中國，成為這次禁令首當其衝的「受害者」。

中國獨特的變化在於經濟發展已經成熟，而國際社會面對一個普遍問題是氣候惡化，中國既然承諾了實現碳排放到2030年達到峰值，就必須採取一切可能的手段，可以預期，類似化肥高能耗之類的產品遭到禁止出口的做法，今後會陸續有來。一個國家的任何政策，畢竟應該是首先考慮本國自身利益為首要，而禁止對環境污染大的產品出口，也會得到國際社會的認可。

■Glossary

生字

stand idly by : to see sth bad happening without trying to prevent it

undergo : to experience sth

in the pipeline : if a plan, idea, or event is in the pipeline, it is being prepared and it will happen or be completed soon