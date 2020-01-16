Mona's Musings：Tino Sehgal and Another Safe Encounter

During my one-hour stay, visitors came and went. It was interesting to see uncertainty and fear translate into different responses. Some edged their way into the unknown, while others made boisterous comments to expel their discomfort. Some anxiously ''geckoed'' across the wall while others swayed their bodies in fluidity. As photography wasn't possible, the moments of interaction were entirely ephemeral. What happened in the space stayed within it, known only to the people sharing the moment. There is a sense of comfort in this.

In our current world where social media rules, recording and sharing has become compulsory. Be it a sullen face after a long day or a wince at a party, or an embarrassing overreaction to a performance in the dark, our actions are rarely left undocumented on the phone. We are subconsciously conditioned to ''perform'' at any given moment, fully aware that it may appear online afterwards. Studies have shown that this culture has contributed to insecurity and anxiety. Rather than following our impulses, we frame our experiences or process our actions for the camera. When watching a live performance, we are busy brewing up social media posts in our heads. Experiencing the moment with all our senses becomes secondary. Visual documentation is key. Ironically, we end up with beautiful photographs of an interaction that has never reached its potential. This perhaps explains the disappointment I witnessed during my stay — ''why isn't there anything to SEE?'', asked many confused viewers.

This Variation feels very relevant to our time. Viewed together with its counterpart These Associations downstairs (discussed last week), the performance yields multiple interpretations unique to each person's observations.

Tips for this performance? Don't leave. If you manage to counter your impulse to leave for the first 10 seconds of the performance, the experience that follows will be of interest.

Correction: In last week's article, Tino Sehgal's performance art at the Prison Yard should be called These Associations, not trust and confusion as mentioned, which is an exhibition that includes Sehgal shown inside the JC Contemporary block.

◆Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)