Half the World Away：Taking the Tube in London

For all its flaws, I still choose the Tube whenever possible. For a new arrival like me, every trip on the Tube still feels like a pilgrimage as well as a journey down the lane of memories about everything British I have seen from films. Whenever I miss a train and see it trundle away, I cannot help but think of that famous Skyfall scene of James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, throwing himself to the rear of a departing train and holding onto it like a spider on a trunk. But the Britishness is in the line spoken by a bewildered onlooker, ''He's keen to get home'', which at least to me is a very quintessential display of British understatement.

Taking the Tube also strikes up a playlist of Tube songs. Just when I am writing this, my mind drifts to the beautiful lyrics of Waterloo Sunset by the Kinks, ''Terry meets Julie/Waterloo station/Every Friday night'', and the image of a young, handsome Damon Albarn crooning this dreamy tune in a version even better than the original. Another earworm song is Saturday Night by Suede, whose MV was filmed in Holborn Station. Just last Saturday night I was sitting opposite a young blonde lady in Keira Knightley-makeup with her Domhnall Gleeson-lookalike boyfriend, him holding a beer and her a Ribena. She dropped the cap of the bottle, and he just picked it up from the floor and screwed it back on. They looked at each other and laughed, totally unconcerned about how unhygienic it was. ''Tonight we'll do silly things...it's gonna be alright...we're going out tonight''. For a moment, I intuitively felt they were hearing the same lyrics as I did.

◆Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. He can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com