Idiom Magic：BRING FORWARD (1) 提出

【明報專訊】Felix attended (出席) a lecture (講座) and toward the end of the evening the speaker asked if anyone had any questions. If you do, now is the time to bring them forward," he said. Well, that caused a considerable disruption (擾亂) because Felix certainly did have a question he wanted to bring forward, and here is a photo of the very moment he brought it forward! Bring forward here means to present or bring up some matter or question for discussion (討論).