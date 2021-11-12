Editorial：Opening of M+ Starts A New Chapter in HK's Artistic Scene

The concept of the West Kowloon Cultural District was proposed as early as the early years after the handover. After more than 20 years of development, the concept is gradually becoming a reality at long last. First, there was the Xiqu Centre. Now M+ is open, and next year the Hong Kong Palace Museum will follow suit. M+ marks the largest cultural construction in Hong Kong's history. The government has spent more than $7 billion on the project, and the cost of purchasing collections alone has reached $1.7 billion. M+ boasts 33 exhibition halls, occupies a total floor area of 65,000 square metres, and houses a collection of more than 6,410 items. It is not only the largest museum in Hong Kong, but also one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary visual culture in the world. More than 1,500 pieces of art will be displayed in the museum's inaugural exhibition, including not only local art creations but also exhibits from dozens of countries and regions such as mainland China, Japan and South Korea. The hope is that it will present the cultural and artistic faces of Asia to the world.

Back in 2006, the Consultation Panel under the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority already conceived M+'s positioning as a ''world-class museum''. The government hoped that it could be on a par with large internationally renowned museums such as the Centre Pompidou in Paris so that Hong Kong could have a place on the world's cultural and artistic map and march towards the goal of becoming an international cultural metropolis. However, from its preparation, acquisition of exhibits to construction, it has been plagued by controversies.

The government has invested a lot of public money in the development of the West Kowloon Cultural District. But the single tendering controversy in the early years accentuated negative impressions like the problematic distribution of interests and shady dealings, which the project has failed to rid itself of. As the core of the entire project, M+ has faced similar scepticism in many ways for more than a decade. One example is the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority's purchase of part of the collection of Uli Sigg, former Swiss Ambassador to China, the Authority's acceptance of a batch of contemporary Chinese artworks donated by him, and its invitation to Sigg to join the museum's working teams, all of which led to quite a lot of controversy in society at one point. In 2014, the M+ design plan was largely finalised. However, due to filibustering in the Legislative Council, the funding was not approved as scheduled, delaying construction. After the project entered the construction stage, it was delayed again thanks to the financial difficulties of the contractor and the COVID-19 pandemic. Early this year, as the museum was preparing its own curation, a political storm was stirred up by artist Ai Weiwei's work showing him giving the bird to Tiananmen Square. Some people's focus was still on Ai Weiwei's works related to the controversy during yesterday's (Nov 11) opening ceremony.

As M+ has officially opened, the responsibility of the authorities is to ensure that it will shine, enhance the level of Hong Kong's arts and culture, and play the role as a bridge for Chinese and foreign cultural and artistic exchanges. Hong Kong is not a cultural desert. The annual Art Basel Exhibition is a world-class arts and culture event. In recent years, Hong Kong has even become one of the world's three largest auction markets for artworks. On the strength of a monumental museum in M+, the government should strengthen the promotion of cultural and artistic education, improve the public's artistic taste and ability to appreciate art, and create more opportunities for children and students to be exposed to the refinements of arts and culture.

明報社評 2021.11.12：M+開幕揭藝術新章 善用硬件灌溉文化

香港M+博物館（下稱M+）醞釀15年，歷經重重波折與爭議，終於正式開幕，標誌西九文化區發展一個重要里程碑。

西九文化區的概念，早於回歸初期便提出，經過廿多年發展，至今終於逐步化為現實，先有戲曲中心，現在是M+，明年則有香港故宮博物館。M+是香港有史以來最大型文化建設，政府斥資超過70億元，單是購買館藏等費用便達到17億元。M+有33個展廳，樓面總面積6.5萬平方米，藏品超過6410件，不僅是本港最大的博物館，也是全球最大的現代及當代視覺文化博物館之一，開幕首展作品超過1500件，除了本地藝術創作，也匯集了內地、日本、韓國等數十國家及地區的展品，希望將亞洲的文化藝術面貌呈現給全世界。

2006年，西九諮詢委員會構思M+，定位已是「世界級博物館」，政府希望它可以跟巴黎龐比度中心等國際著名大型博物館比肩，令香港得以「在世界文化藝術地圖中出現」，向國際文化都會的目標邁進，然而由籌備、購藏到興建，M+從來不乏爭議。

政府投入大量公帑發展西九文化區，早年的單一招標風波，突顯利益分配問題，黑箱作業亂花錢等負面印象，一直揮之不去，M+作為整個項目的核心，十多年亦面對很多類似的質疑。西九當局斥資購入瑞士前駐華大使希克部分收藏品，並接受他所捐贈的一批當代中國藝術作品，至於希克則獲邀擔任博物館工作小組成員等職位，有關安排在社會一度引起很多爭議。2014年，M+設計方案大致確定，卻因立法會拉布未能如期批出款項，延誤工程；進入施工階段後，又因為承建商陷入財困，以及新冠疫情影響，令工期一拖再拖。及至今年初館方準備策展，又因為藝術家艾未未一張向天安門豎中指的作品，引發政治風波，直至昨天開幕儀式，仍然有人將焦點放在艾未未有關作品之上。

M+正式開幕，當局的責任，是確保它發熱發光，提升香港文化藝術水平、發揮中外文化藝術交流橋樑的作用。香港並非文化沙漠，一年一度的巴塞爾藝術展，是世界級文藝盛事，近年香港更成為全球三大藝術品拍賣市場之一。有了M+這座重量級博物館，政府更應該加強推動文化藝術教育，提升公眾藝術素質以及鑑賞力，多讓小童及學生接受文化藝術薰陶。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

on a par with sb/sth：as good, bad, important, etc. as sb/sth else

plague / pleɪɡ /

to cause pain or trouble to sb/sth over a period of time

shady / ˈʃeɪdi /

seeming to be dishonest or illegal

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm