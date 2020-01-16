A Little English：The apes and the travellers 5

On learning this, both travellers were terrified — the lying traveller was frightened out of his wits because he was born to lie, he really had no choice. His friend, the honest traveller, was concerned for his long-term companion's safety. He knew that the two of them were only carrying out their duties and had no intention of causing any harm.

Cautiously, they entered that part of the land called The Area of Opinion. Here, everyone is entitled to his or her opinion and no opinion is considered better or worse than another. Of course the visitors didn't dare to voice their own opinions but they pricked up their ears and this is what they heard:

''Hot! I think it's hotter than last summer. Who's responsible for all this heat?''

''Wet and rainy. Rained yesterday, might rain today, I believe it'll rain tomorrow. Listen, Rain, you better stop or else — ''

''Too little sunshine. Too cloudy. No breeze — suffocating! Must file a complaint with the relevant departments...''

''Storm last week, storm next week. That's enough! No more storms, you hear me? Why isn't anybody doing something to stop this?''

''It's ridiculous that we have to put up with these endless changes in the weather, day after day! Someone must pay for all this inconvenience — heads will roll!''

The twosome looked at each other and rolled their eyes in disbelief. What crazy, useless opinions were these? But they dared say nothing and tried to move through the crowd as inconspicuously (低調的) as possible. Suddenly, a large heavy hand clapped each shoulder and a loud voice shouted, ''Look, foreigners!'' A dozen opinions immediately assaulted them, none too cordial (不客氣): can't be trusted; these strangers sure are funny-looking; be careful, maybe they carry weapons or germs; look like northerners; seem like southerners to me; and so on and so forth.

The hapless two were so intimidated they dared not speak, so they smiled weakly, bowing this way and that, putting their palms together in a gesture of respect and peace. Miraculously, it worked. The opinionated people decided the duo were just dumb and left them alone, for it is a common assumption among such loudmouthed folks that when someone does not speak out, then that person has nothing worth saying and can be ignored. Of course, THAT is merely a matter of opinion (見仁見智).

Useful VOCABULARY

(1) To intimidate:

to frighten or threaten.

(2) To be intimidated:

to feel threatened.

(3) To be opinionated:

biased, prejudiced; to hold strong views which disregard some of the facts.

Something to DISCUSS

Imagine you are going to the Area of Opinion, will you choose to be a truthful traveller or a lying one?

Text: A Lamb