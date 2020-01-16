John Larrysson's Column：The Conflict Between Un- and In

The word unfamous, as the opposite of famous, means that something or someone is ordinary and not known to many people. However the word infamous is not exactly the opposite of famous, it's a special case of famous, but has a very different meaning. The word infamous describes a person that is famous in a bad way.

However the un- prefix does compete for use against the Latin in- prefix both meaning not. For example we have both unarguable and inarguable. We have the word (adjective) uncivil and the word (noun) incivility.

The un- and in- prefix do not always have the same meaning. For example: the word pair unformed and informed have the same origin, but very different meanings: unformed is not formed; informed is to have the knowledge formed in oneself.

These prefixes can be doubled up when the English un- gets added to French/Latin in- words used in English. An example of this is the word uninhabited. It is from the Latin inhabitare, which is in- (in) plus habitare, meaning to reside.

Of course the reverse does not happen, the Latin prefix in- does not get added to English un- words. English borrowed many words from Latin, but Latin didn't borrow from English.

If you are confused by the choice of in- or un-, it is not your failing but a very confusing point in the mess that is English.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm