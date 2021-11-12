名人教英文：Hold out an olive branch 伸出橄欖枝

凱爾：看來邦德羅之亂或要結束了。

Sabine: Are you sure? They've been fighting against the government for years and they haven't been crushed yet.

薩賓：你確定？他們與政府戰鬥多年，並沒有被打垮。

Keir: Ah, I think you're a bit out-of-date. The government have had a number of successes against the Bonderos in recent months and they're not as strong as they were.

凱爾：啊，你似乎不知道最近的情况。過去幾個月，邦德羅黨羽屢次戰敗，不復以前那樣強大了。

Sabine: So what's going to happen now?

薩賓：那麼，未來會怎樣？

Keir: Well, the government is holding out an olive branch. If the Bonderos lay down their weapons and promise to keep the peace, they will be allowed to go free.

凱爾：政府表示願意和解。邦德羅黨羽只要放下武器，答應不再作亂，即可自由離去。

Sabine: D'you think they'll take it?

薩賓：你認為他們會接受嗎？

Keir: I think there's a very good chance. As I said, they're not as strong as they were and support for them is clearly weakening.

凱爾：我認為很有可能。正如我剛才說，他們已無復以前那樣強大，所獲支持也日見減少。◆

根據西方文化，橄欖枝是和平的象徵：古希臘和平女神艾琳（Eirene）在圖畫中常見手持橄欖枝，古羅馬和平女神帕克斯（Pax）也是如此。《聖經．創世紀》第八章所述諾亞方舟故事，更以鴿子銜着，橄欖枝表示洪水結束，世界復得和平。所以，英文成語 to hold out / to extend an olive branch（伸出橄欖枝）是「表示願意和解」的意思，例如：(1) She held out an olive branch to her rival by inviting her to her birthday party（她邀請其對手參加其生日會，是表示願與對方和解）。 (2) he president was criticised for extending an olive branch to the terrorists（總統向恐怖分子示好，因而受到批評）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。