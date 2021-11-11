Editorial：New Cases Have Thrown Reopening of Borders into Doubt

Hong Kong has added five imported cases of COVID-19, including three flight crew members exempt from quarantine. Two of them arrived in Hong Kong from Germany on board the same freighter. They live at Habour Pinnacle at Tsim Sha Tsui and Discovery Bay on Lantau Island respectively. At the airport, their test results were negative, and they tested positive only in the regular tests conducted after they had mingled with the community. One of them had a high viral load. The authorities admit that there is a risk of the virus spreading in the community. They have immediately put the two crew members' known close contacts in quarantine and started virus tracking. So far, mandatory quarantine has been imposed on more than 20 locations. As the wife and children of one of the confirmed patients teaches and study in an international school, the authorities have recommended that the school be closed. The two imported cases that slipped under the radar will be a test of Hong Kong's fight against the pandemic and might impact on the pace of the reopening of borders with the mainland.

There is a prerequisite to Hong Kong's reopening of borders with the mainland (which the city is striving for) — it must not put the pandemic situation on the mainland at extra risk. Recently, the Hong Kong government has introduced a number of anti-pandemic measures, including the mandatory use of the LeaveHomeSafe app when entering and leaving government premises and the cancellation of most quarantine exemptions. One major function of these measures is to enhance Hong Kong's capabilities in preventing imported cases from abroad and the spread of cases locally with a view to catching up with the mainland's standards in pandemic-prevention. Earlier, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council stated that the reopening of the borders was proceeding in an orderly manner, adding that the two regions were ''moving towards each other''. Chief Executive Carrie Lam mentioned the hope that the reopening of the borders could be carried out on a larger scale in February next year. Some people were even looking forward to a limited reopening of the borders, i.e., one conducted on a smaller scale, before the end of this year. However, the two cases involving quarantine exemption have poured cold water on the hope, bringing uncertainties to the earlier reopening of the borders.

The global pandemic has not come to an end. Flight crew members travel around the world as part of their job, so they are inherently at higher risk of getting infected with and spreading the COVID-19 virus than ordinary people. In recent months, some cargo crew working at Hong Kong International Airport have been diagnosed with the virus, and it is suspected that the source had to do with contact with the crew members of freighters arriving in Hong Kong. As some countries have chosen to ''coexist with the virus'' and reopen their borders to the world, the risk of flight crew members contracting the virus is becoming even greater. Although the SAR government has announced earlier that it would cancel most of the quarantine exemption arrangements later this week, exemptions that have to do with the functioning of society and the daily lives of citizens, including those for crew members, cross-border drivers and people working on ships unloading goods in Hong Kong, will be maintained. The authorities have emphasised the need to ensure the supply of materials in Hong Kong. During their stay abroad, flight crew members stationed in Hong Kong must comply with the ''close-loop management'', including self-isolation in hotel rooms arranged by their respective airlines and point-to-point transportation between hotels and airports. Every time after they return to Hong Kong, they will also have to be tested regularly. However, this so-called ''close-loop management'' designed by the Hong Kong government is not really a ''close-loop'' one.

As the vaccination rate in Hong Kong is still not high enough, the conditions are simply not there for ''coexistence with the virus''. It is necessary to do a good job in preventing imported cases.

明報社評 2021.11.11：豁免檢疫成缺口 兩地通關添變數

兩名貨機機師豁免檢疫進入社區後確診，衛生防護中心承認病毒有擴散風險。

本港新增5宗新型肺炎輸入個案，包括3名豁免檢疫機組人員，當中兩人日前乘坐同一班貨機由德國抵港，分別住在尖沙嘴凱譽及大嶼山愉景灣，兩人在機場檢測時樣本呈陰性，進入社區後接受定期檢測才驗出陽性，其中一人病毒量高，當局承認有社區擴散風險，已即時隔離已知的密切接觸者，並展開病毒追蹤，迄今已有超過20個地點要強檢，其中一名確診者的妻兒在國際學校任教及讀書，當局已建議有關學校停課。今次「走漏」兩宗輸入病例，對本港防疫形勢是一次考驗，同時亦有可能影響與內地通關的步伐。

香港爭取與內地通關，前提是不能額外增加內地疫情風險，近期港府推出多項防疫措施，包括出入政府設施強制使用「安心出行」、取消大部分豁免檢疫安排等，一大作用就是提升外防輸入、內防擴散能力，力求與內地控疫水平看齊。早前港澳辦表示，恢復通關工作正有序推展，形容兩地正「相向而行」，行政長官林鄭月娥提到，希望明年2月可以較大規模通關，部分市民更憧憬，年底前就可以有限度「小通關」，然而兩宗豁免檢疫病例，猶如一盆冷水迎面潑來，為早日通關帶來不明朗因素。

全球疫情未止，機組人員為工作周遊列國，感染並傳播病毒的風險，本來就比一般人高。近月本港有機場貨運人員確診，源頭懷疑亦跟抵港貨運機組人員接觸有關。隨着部分國家選擇「與病毒共存」，重開對外門戶，機組人員感染病毒風險就更大。特區政府雖於早前宣布，本周稍後取消大部分豁免檢疫安排，惟涉及社會運作及市民日常生活所需的豁免類別，包括機組人員、跨境司機、在港卸貨船舶人員等，將會繼續保留。當局強調需要確保本港物資供應，駐港的機組人員在外地停留期間，必須遵守「閉環式管理安排」，包括於航空公司安排的酒店房間自我隔離，以及乘坐點對點交通往返酒店與機場，每次回港後亦要定期接受檢測，可是港府所謂的「閉環式管理」，其實並非真的那麼「閉環」。

本港疫苗接種率仍嫌不足，沒有條件談「與病毒共存」，就要做好外防輸入工作。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

throw sth into doubt：to make people unsure about something

impose / ɪmˈpəʊz/

to force sb/sth to have to deal with sth that is difficult or unpleasant

slip under the radar：to go unnoticed by someone

