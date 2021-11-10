Editorial : The Era of Expensive Electricity Bills

The electricity tariff is composed of the basic charge for electricity and the Fuel Clause Charge. The former reflects the power companies' operating costs, investments on fixed assets and so forth. The latter reflects the fluctuations in fuel prices and is paid by the consumer to the power company in the form of reimbursement on the basis of actual consumption. According to the current Scheme of Control Agreement, the two power companies are entitled to receive a permitted rate of return of 8% every year. When the net revenue exceeds the permitted return, the amount will be collected under the Tariff Stabilisation Fund.

At the end of last year, the two power companies announced a "freeze" on this year's electricity tariffs to "ride out the hard times together" with citizens. But the fact was that both companies adjusted the basic electricity charge upwards. It was just that the increase was offset by the fall of international fuel prices and the deployment of the Tariff Stabilisation Fund. Strictly speaking, the fund was simply money overpaid by citizens to the two companies previously. The so-called "offsetting of basic charge increase" was merely "paying the money back" to the people.

Unlike last year, this time the two power companies have chosen to increase the tariff by targeting the Fuel Clause Charge and freezing the basic electricity charge. In the coming year, CLP Power will raise the net tariffs by 5.8% on average, while HK Electric will increase the tariffs by 7%. The two companies have cited, without qualms, the rapid surge of international fuel prices as the excuse for the substantial price hikes. As for government officials, they have emphasised that the government has asked the two companies to limit the magnitude of increase to a single-digit percentage by deploying the Tariff Stabilisation Fund and shouldering part of fuel price surges through their fuel accounts. Compared to other cities that have reported double-digit electricity tariff increases, the situation in Hong Kong is already "hard-earned". However, what people are concerned about is not whether the local electricity is cheaper than other big cities, but whether the charges and the magnitude of the increase are reasonable.

The local electricity tariff has been under upward pressure. The surge of international fuel prices is only a short-term factor. The long-term factors are decarbonisation and the transition to cleaner power sources. In addition, the construction of the Lantau Tomorrow Vision and Northern Metropolis projects will also require huge investments by the two power companies to build the power grids. "Wool comes from the sheep's back," as the saying goes. It is highly possible that citizens will have to pay expensive bills for electricity in the future.

明報社評2021.11.10：高電費時代來臨 政府須穩定電價

兩電明年加價，淨電價加幅介乎5.8%至7%，若非動用電費穩定基金抵消部分加價壓力，加幅可能更驚人。全球疫情未去，供應鏈遭打亂，燃料價格急升，刺激通脹預期，無論電費、交通費以至日常生活開支，都有上升壓力，政府對住宅用戶的千元電費補貼即將到期，若沒有新的補貼措施，市民實際負擔將更重。香港淘汰煤電減排，需要逐步更換發電機組；明日大嶼與北部都會區建設，兩電鋪設電網投入不菲，可見將來本港電費勢必持續上升，當局需要及早綢繆穩定電價，包括落實分時段收費，鼓勵工商界錯峰運作，降低機組發電負荷需求，另外亦可考慮引入更多核電。與此同時，政府亦應修訂兩電利潤管制安排，減輕市民電費負擔。

電費由基本電費及燃料費組成，前者反映電力公司的營運開支、固定資產投資等，後者則反映燃料價格變動，以實報實銷方式，由用戶向電力公司支付。根據現行利潤管制協議，兩電每年有8%准許回報，高於准許回報的淨收入，則會撥入「電費穩定基金」。

去年底，兩電宣布「凍結」今年電費，與市民「共渡時艱」，現實是兩電皆上調了基本電費，全靠國際燃料價格下跌，以及動用「電費穩定基金」，才抵消了相關加幅。嚴格來說，「電費穩定基金」不過是市民之前向兩電多付的款項，所謂「抵消加幅」只是給市民「回水」。

有別於去年，兩電今次加價，改從燃料費入手，輪到基本電費凍結，中電明年淨電價平均加5.8%，港燈則加7%。兩電以國際燃料價格急升，作為大幅加價理由，說得振振有辭；官員則強調，政府要求兩電動用「電費穩定基金」，以及透過燃料帳承擔部分加幅，將升幅控制在單位數之內，不似其他一些城市錄得雙位數，已屬「得來不易」。但市民關心的不是本地電費是否較其他大城市便宜，而是收費和加幅是否合理。

本港電費面對上升壓力，國際燃料漲價屬短期因素，減碳轉型則屬長期因素。另外，北部都會區及明日大嶼建設，兩電亦要耗資鋪設電網，羊毛出在羊身上，市民未來需要繳付高電費，可能性甚高。

■Glossary

生字

reimbursement : a sum paid to cover money that has been spent or lost or to pay someone back

without qualms : if you have no qualms about doing sth, you are not worried that it may be wrong in some way

shouldering : to take on or carry (a burden, for example) on the shoulders or metaphorically