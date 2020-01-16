Common Nonsense：A Sleazy State of Exception

It's about the British prime minister Boris Johnson or, to be more exact, his premiership. It's not just about the very recent sleazy scandal arising from his mate, Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached for a considerable period of time the parliamentary rule of being an undeclared lobbyist for business. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards (well, she is an independent officer of the House of Commons vested with the duty and power to investigate into allegations of misconducts of the Members of the Parliament) opined in her findings that Paterson's actions were vividly ''an egregious case of paid advocacy''. It's squalid enough to turn people's mandate into a licence for gold digging. But it's even worse for Johnson (with the able and helping hands of the former Speaker of the House, Andrea Leadsom) to immediately champion a bill to amend the system by adding another layer of appeal to be open to Paterson in challenging the Commissioner's decision. Always has the system been two-tier: the Commissioner conducts the investigation (in which the accused has the very right to make representations) and produces her report of findings and recommends sanctions to the House of Commons. Then it's up to the House to vote and decide whether it would accept or reject the said report, period. Johnson and those senior Tories advanced their case by saying that all the accused (not just Paterson, though he seems to be first in line to be so benefited) should have the right of appeal in court for the sake of natural justice as well as putting the Commissioner's investigation under judicial scrutiny. Noble and beautiful, isn't it?

However, it smelled sewer as the Tory government insisted that the system had to be fixed before Paterson's case was to be determined by the Parliament! They're just tailoring the rules to float their man over the torrent of parliamentary accountability.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had it resoundingly: ''Boris Johnson is the prime minister who is leading his troops through the sewer — he's up to his neck in this.''

Johnson and his allies look more morally repulsive when one considers their promotion of the Judicial Review Bill which, according to the Queen's speech 2021 (well, we all know, her Majesty shall not be held responsible!), is said to be ''restoring the balance of power between the executive, legislature and the courts.'' The presumption here apparently is the imbalance of power among the three branches. And the proposed content of the bill, more than apparently, suggests that the current balance of power is tipped to the court's side. The major change, inter alia, to be brought by the bill is to restrict the scope and applicability of quashing order, one of the major remedies afforded by judicial review. I have in hand the current edition of Patterson & Karim on Judicial Review which provides a succinct account of what quashing order is for and about: ''The primary role of the quashing order in modern public law is to quash an ultra votes decision...By quashing the decision the order confirms that the decision is a nullity to be deprived of legal effect. The House of Lords has said that a quashing order is the primary and most appropriate remedy for achieving the nullification of a public law decision.''

The best illustration is the 2019 UK Supreme Court's decision in the judicial review hearing brought against the Prime Minister (yes, Mr. Johnson again!) for whether his advice given to the Queen in effecting the prorogation of the Parliament proceedings before the Brexit deadline was lawful. It was held that Johnson had no reasonable justification to advise the Queen to suspend the Parliament from conducting its debates, deliberations and determinations on the eve of Brexit, a grave and substantial constitutional change. It was therefore totally legitimate and desirable for Lady Hale, the then president of the Supreme Court, to walk into the packed courtroom in the morning of 23 September 2019, wearing her adored and adorable spider brooch, and declared crisply, ''The Prime Minister's advice to Her Majesty is null, void and of no effect.'' The quashing here took effect retrospectively from the moment when Johnson whispered in her Majesty's ear.

Under the provisions of the bill, the quashing order could become prospective only (if the court is pleased to so exercise its discretion) instead of being retrospective so as to give no effect whatsoever to the impugned decision from the very time when the said decision was made. Whether the proposed change is manifestly significant is to be seen as it may be argued that the court's power in quashing an executive decision is always discretionary. For instance, Helen Mountfield of Prospect commented that the change proposed on this regard is complex and unnecessary as a damp squib. Well, I'm more cautious to be uncomfortable with something which looks complex and unnecessary. Devils are mined in the deep while a damp squib could still look potentially explosive.

After all, it's so unnerving for one to notice that Johnson and his government, no doubt an elected one, are so manipulative when it comes to judicial scrutiny and, more generally, the proper division of power among the branches. They relentlessly cited justice and the court as the grounds for changing the rules to save their friend's ass while they could also spare no effort in limiting what the court could do to their power when such judicial reviews may inconvenience them. Johnson is pursuing his unlimited parliamentary supremacy in the name of parliamentary sovereignty as long as he's in power. His vision (presuming he has one for argument's sake) of constitutional order, it seems to me, is what Carl Schmitt considered as ''the state of exception'', which is still an arrangement of legal order but its principal feature is ''unlimited authority, which means the suspension of the entire existing order.'' From prorogation to Owen Paterson, Johnson has been gaslighting his people that representative democracy shall be a state of exception which allows the government to command all the necessary power without due regard to the separation of the same. Johnson's premiership is toxic to the constitutional order but, ironically enough, constitutionally there is no limit to the duration of his premiership as long as he keeps his party in power.

Fortunately the British parliamentary democracy is still a sea worthy vessel which is demonstrably able to correct its course from time to time. Last week the Johnson government withdrew the proposal devised to save Paterson after Paterson had rushed to his long-overdue resignation. However the Judicial Review Bill is still hanging high there. Mark Elliott, the constitutional law authority in Cambridge, worried that the Judicial Review Bill amounts to the ''eviscerating of judicial review''. Without proper access to and upholding of the power and function of judicial review, what is to be eviscerated is even the broader proper governance which our different but equally decent ways of life count on.

■ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. This is his cat 寅恪.