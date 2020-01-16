Culture Express：Verses from the Underground

In the mysterious building that I have likely over-romanticised (that's right) is a cosy bar and restaurant, where occasionally, lost dreamers of the city step up to a mic, reciting poems to a backdrop lit up by the name ''Peel Street Poetry''. Formerly a series of informal poetry readings in Soho, the Peel Street Poets are a diverse, inclusive group of creatives that gather every Wednesday night (do check their facebook for updates) to exchange rhymes and muses over beer and laughter.

Today, they are celebrating 16 years of grassroot poetry with their tradition: the annual slam competition, in which participants are given a prompt on the spot with only 10 minutes to write a poem about it. Anybody can sign up for it on facebook—spots are limited though! There will also be a release of a special zine Bound in collaboration with the Hong Kong International Literary Festival. Several of the poets featured in the zine will be performing their work. If you can't catch the anniversary slam, do try to catch them on other Wednesdays. And if you feel like it, step up and spill your thoughts in verses.

̷̷■Peel Street Poetry 16th Anniversary SLAM!

Date & Time: November 10 (Today), 8 pm Venue: Social Room, Stanley St, Central

Price: Free entry

Language: Primarily English, any is welcome

̷̷ Text: Staff Reporter ̷

