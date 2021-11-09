Editorial：Transitional Housing Policy Leaves a Lot to be Desired

In 2017, the government announced the launch of transitional housing. It cooperated with social enterprises to help grassroots families who had not been offered a flat despite having been on the waiting list for more than three years to improve their living conditions so that they did not need to languish in subdivided flats. Four years have passed, but only over a thousand transitional housing units have been completed, a far cry from the government's original goal of supplying 15,000 transitional housing units by 2023. The government has stressed that it will significantly step up efforts to implement the transitional housing plan in the next two years, saying that six projects are currently under construction, totaling more than 4,200 units that are expected to be completed next year. In addition, more than 20 transitional housing projects have been launched. It is expected that 10,000 units will be added in the year after next, and that it will only be ''a matter of time'' before the goal of the policy is reached. In the Policy Address published last month, it was even proposed that the transitional housing construction scheme be expanded, with its target increasing to 20,000 units.

Land and housing remains a problem with no signs of relief at all in the short term. There will be a shortfall between the number of newly completed public housing units in the next five years and the demand. The government's attitude, in a nutshell, is to ask the public to ''wait patiently'' for ten or eight years. When medium- and long-term measures for finding land and putting up housing gradually kick in, the situation will ''slowly improve'', the government says. As for short-term palliative measures, apart from half-baked rental regulation for subdivided flats and rent subsidies, transitional housing is probably all that is left. Over the past year, government officials have visited transitional housing tenants more than once. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said earlier that every time she visited these families, she could feel their joy of no longer having to live in subdivided housings. That was especially true for families with children. However, transitional housing is, at best, an expedient measure that does not help solve the housing problem. It is not a ''political achievement''. The construction of transitional housing has yet to be accelerated. Some residents who have moved into the first transitional housing project, ''Nam Cheong 220'', have recently received notice that they will need to move out after the leases expire next summer. After some short-lived joy, they will have to face uncertainties and uneasiness again. The government's transitional arrangements have attracted much concern.

The government says that the leases of some transitional housing will be extended from the original 5 years to at least 7 to 8 years in order to allow more families in need to move in. However, if a piece of land can be used for transitional housing for 7 to 8 years, it is believed that many citizens would rather it be used for the direct building of long-term housing. It remains to be seen how many transitional housing units will really have their leases extended. Transitional housing was created to alleviate the shortage of public housing, but a mere 20,000 units will be vastly insufficient. That the authorities will give priority to relocating residents whose leases have expired to other transitional housing will save them from the plight of having to live in subdivided flats again. But this will come at a price, as other subdivided flat residents will have to wait longer before they can move into transitional housing. The problem of increasingly long waiting time for public housing could be replicated in transitional housing.

明報社評 2021.11.9：過渡房屋左支右絀 折射房策天殘地缺

政府未有措施大幅增加短期房屋供應，「3年上樓」目標，至少要等超過10年始有機會落實，基層市民苦候上樓，過渡房屋是政府主要止痛措施，然而止痛效力卻嫌太短。

2017年，政府宣布推出過渡房屋，與社企合作，協助輪候公屋逾3年但仍未上樓的基層家庭改善居住環境，毋須蝸居劏房。4年過去，已落成的過渡房屋只有千多伙，跟政府原先的目標，即2023年提供1.5萬間過渡房屋，相去甚遠。政府強調未來兩年過渡房屋推進力度將顯著加強，目前已有6個項目正動工興建，合計超過4200伙，可望明年落成，另外還有20多個過渡房屋項目已啟動，預料後年將有多1萬伙，達成政策目標「指日可待」，上月《施政報告》更提出「加碼」興建過渡房屋，將目標增至2萬伙。

土地房屋問題短期全無紓緩迹象，未來5年新落成公屋量面臨斷層，政府的態度，一言蔽之就是叫市民「耐心等待」十年八載，隨着中長期覓地建屋措施逐步發揮作用，情况將「慢慢改善」，至於短期止痛措施，除了半吊子的劏房租管及租金津貼，大抵就只有過渡房屋這一招。過去一年，政府官員不止一次探訪過渡房屋住戶，行政長官林鄭月娥早前形容，每次探訪這些家庭，都能夠感受到他們對於毋須再住劏房的喜悅，有小朋友的家庭尤其如此，然而過渡房屋充其量只是事急馬行田的手段，無助真正解決房屋問題，談不上是「政績」。過渡房屋項目建設尚待提速，入住首個過渡房屋項目「南昌220」的部分住戶，最近已收到通知，明年夏天租約期滿需要搬走，短暫喜悅過後又要面對未知與不安，政府的銜接安排備受關注。

政府表示，部分過渡房屋將延長年期，由原定5年延至最少7至8年，冀讓更多有需要家庭入住，可是如果一塊土地可供過渡房屋使用7至8年，相信不少市民都寧可直接用它來興建長期房屋，究竟有多少過渡房屋可以延長年期，還得走着瞧。過渡房屋為紓緩公屋供應不足而生，可是區區2萬伙不過杯水車薪。當局優先安置滿約租戶入住其他過渡房屋，有助避免出現「重住劏房」的窘境，代價是其他劏房戶要等更長時間，才能入住過渡房屋，公屋輪候時間愈長的問題，有可能複製到過渡房屋之上。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

palliative / ˈpæliətɪv /

an action, a decision, etc. that is designed to make a difficult situation seem better without actually solving the cause of the problems

languish / ˈlæŋɡwɪʃ /

to be forced to stay somewhere or suffer sth unpleasant for a long time

kick in：to begin to take effect

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm