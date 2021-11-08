Editorial：Misstep by Ministry of Commerce Has Hurt Government's Authority

The first paragraph of the notice issued by the Ministry of Commerce on its official website was as follows: ''The Ministry of Commerce issued the 'Notice on Acting Adequately to Maintain the Supply of Vegetables and Other Daily Necessities and Stabilise Their Prices in the Coming Winter and Spring', making arrangements to thoroughly implement the decisions of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council in all regions to ensure the sufficient supply of daily necessities for the masses in the coming winter and spring and act concretely to ensure supply and price stability in the market.''

The notice specifically mentioned encouraging families to store a certain quantity of daily necessities. The next day, some small-scale panic buying occurred in some supermarkets across the country, mainly because some elderly people bought more grain and oil products than they normally need. The situation was not serious, but the Ministry of Commerce clearly knew that things went pear-shaped, so it lined up experts from the Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce to explain that the notice was based on ''the frequent occurrence of natural disasters, the fluctuations and surges in vegetable prices, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic to various parts of the country, the possible escalation of La Niña, etc., because of which some forward planning has been done to better protect the sufficient supply of daily necessities for the masses in the coming winter and spring.''

This explanation was indeed based on facts, as natural disasters this year have indeed led to more harm than in previous years. The price of vegetables has risen so much that they are more expensive than pork. A new wave of COVID-19 cases has engulfed 20 provinces. All this truly necessitates the heightening of our crisis awareness. However, the fact that a crisis has been foreseen means that the government should have known the restlessness in society caused by the pandemic even more clearly. And since the government knows that the masses are wary of the pandemic, it should have found ways to promote a sense of security among them. It should not have published a notice casually without realising that such a notice could exacerbate the people's wariness. This practice of not having the people in mind is typical bureaucracy, which government departments at all levels should guard against.

While the Ministry of Commerce has muddled through with its crisis management PR moves, the authority of a central government department has been sacrificed as a result. The ministry deserves to be condemned. Otherwise, from now on the people will regard the government's official notices as ''crying wolf'', and its authority will be harmed.

明報社評 2021.11.8：通知儲糧被「過分解讀」 商務部傷害政府權威

本月1日商務部發出通知，「鼓勵家庭根據需要儲存一定數量的生活必需品，滿足日常生活和突發情况的需要」，部分百姓因此到超市搶購糧食，及後商務部官員解釋，這只是例行通知，百姓毋須「過分解讀」，一場不大不小的「恐慌」以危機公關手段化解了。令人不解的是，一個權威政府部門犯了錯誤，可以當沒發生過，這種違反「人民至上」的做法，竟然沒有受到任何譴責，實際上傷害了政府的權威，失之東隅的損害不會收之桑榆。

商務部在官方網站發出的通知，首段是這樣寫的：商務部印發《關於做好今冬明春蔬菜等生活必需品市場保供穩價工作的通知》，部署各地深入貫徹落實黨中央、國務院決策部署，保障今冬明春廣大人民群眾生活必需品供應充足，切實做好市場保供穩價工作。

該通知具體提到鼓勵家庭儲存一定數量的生活必需品，翌日各地部分超市出現小型的搶購潮，主要是一些老年人購買了超過平常需要的糧油產品。情况其實並不嚴重，但商務部顯然是知道了闖了禍，於是委派商務部研究院的專家出面解釋，說該通知是基於「自然災害頻繁發生、蔬菜價格波動上漲、新冠疫情多地散發、拉尼娜現象或將升級等情况，提前作出工作部署，目的就是為了更好地保障今冬明春廣大人民群眾生活必需品供應充足」。

這個解釋是有事實根據的，因為今年的自然災害確實比往年多而且造成較大的危害，蔬菜價格上漲到比豬肉更昂貴，而且新一輪疫情再起，波及20個省，確實應該要提高危機意識。然而，既然看到可能的危機，就更應該想到疫情造成的「人心虛怯」，既然知道百姓對疫情有所擔憂，就更應該想方設法去給他們提供安全感，而不是隨意發一個通知，卻不曾顧及這個通知會加劇百姓的不安全感。這種不以百姓為念的做法，是典型官僚主義作風，各級部門都應該引以為戒。

商務部闖出的禍在危機公關手段中闖過去了，但是以犧牲中央政府部門的權威作為代價的，理應受到譴責，否則，百姓以後對政府的正式通知視之為「狼來了」，政府的權威則受到損害。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

scramble /ˈskræmbl/

to struggle or compete with other people to get or reach something

go pear-shaped：if things go pear-shaped, they go wrong

line up：to arrange for an event or activity to happen, or arrange for sb to be available to do sth

