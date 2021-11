英語雞精班：A Weeding Therapy

【明報專訊】園藝在很多人心目中似乎是沉悶的,但與很多需要時間和耐心培養的興趣一樣,園藝最着重的是過程,例如除雜草:Weeding is fun, or can be fun. It can be therapy. It is a quiet and solitary activity that leads to an inner calm, soothing away troubling thoughts through a conditioning of the mindset。