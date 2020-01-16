Mona's Musings：Tino Seghal's Camouflaged Safe Encounters

Trust and confusion is scheduled on Tuesdays to Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm until 5 December. Upon the suggestion of a friend, I returned a second time for the show at the Prison Yard of the same venue. Formerly where inmates would spend their only free hour of the day, the site was secluded but airy, solitary yet free. If the Parade Ground was about voyeurism, the Prison Yard spoke of introversion. As dusk settled over the grey walls, the performance began among scattered passers-by and audiences. This time, the light chanting was audible. At each crescendo, it became more enveloping, until the space felt like an invisible chamber.

Then began a dance. The performers converged and diverged, subsequently circling the yard like a flock of birds. A lady left the mass and sat next to me, beginning to narrate a personal story. I listened intently amidst the fleeting fellow performers. More and more the lady revealed her thoughts. Before I realised it, she was struggling to hold back her tears.

I would spare you further details in fear of spoiling the performance. When I left the venue an hour later, I had five stories to chew on, all seasoned with the weight of trust.

If you have an hour to spare, find a quiet spot to sit at the Prison Yard. Don't trouble yourself with filming the ''performance''. Perhaps all movements were mere camouflage for a delicate encounter to happen. Be present for that encounter.

