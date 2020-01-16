Idiom Magic：PUT ONE'S FEET UP 放鬆一下; 坐下休息

【明報專訊】''After a hard day at the office, it's nice to put my feet up,'' Harold grinned. ''You might do me the favour (幫我一個忙) of going home before you put your feet up!'' Harold's boss cried. To put one's feet up means to relax or rest, but not necessarily by putting one's feet up and especially on someone's furniture (家具)! ''I'm sorry I put my feet up,'' Harold blushed (因尷尬而臉紅). ''I didn't know you were still in the building! Do I still have my job?'' ''Yes, but you must promise never again to put your feet up while at work!'' Harold's boss said.